Sinch AB: Sinch reports fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results - strengthened financial performance and continued market leadership

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) today announces its consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

October - December 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 6,756m (7,729), an organic decrease of 3 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of 10 percent.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 2,378m (2,582), an organic increase of 3 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of 11 percent.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 845m (307), where last year was impacted by a one-time charge for historical tax exposure of SEK 700m.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 933m (1,003), an organic increase of 6 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of 13 percent.

Profit after tax was SEK 250m (-324).

Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.31 (-0.38) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.31 (-0.38).

Free cash flow was SEK 786m (734).

Free cash flow per share R12M was SEK 1.73 (2.77). Cash conversion R12M was 40 percent.

Net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA R12M was 1.6 (1.5).

Repurchased a total of 46,671,652 shares for SEK 1,362m, holding 7.3 percent of total outstanding shares in treasury as of December 31.

January - December 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 27,080m (28,712). Organic growth was 1 percent, while currency effects had a negative impact of 6 percent.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 9,426m (9,685). Gross profit increased organically by 4 percent. All regions and product categories contributed positively to organic growth. Currency effects had a negative impact of 7 percent.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 3,195m (2,665) where last year was impacted by a one-time charge for historical tax exposure of SEK 700m.

Adjusted EBITDA was SEK 3,605m (3,586) and increased organically by 7 percent, while currency effects had a negative impact of 7 percent.

Profit after tax was SEK 217m (-6,413). Goodwill impairment of SEK 6,000m had a negative impact in the comparison period.

Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.26 (-7.60) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.26 (-7.60).

Free cash flow was SEK 1,449m (2,355).

Significant events during the quarter

Demonstrated platform scale and reliability by processing 27 billion customer interactions during Black Friday week.

Lindy Puttkammer was appointed the new Chief Human Resources Officer.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

Additional 12,260,000 shares repurchased after the quarter and total shares in treasury at reporting date representing 8.8 percent of outstanding shares.

Sinch has secured a new 2-year SEK 1,000m loan from Svensk Exportkredit, with proceeds used to refinance existing loans.

Extraordinary General Meeting convened for February 19, 2026, to vote on the cancellation of treasury shares. If approved, the Board will have the flexibility to decide on an additional share buyback program.

Comment from Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch

"I am pleased to conclude a year where Sinch became even stronger, both financially and strategically. In November 2024 we set out our key financial targets on organic growth and adjusted EBITDA margin. During 2025 we achieved record-high profitability having already achieved the adjusted EBITDA margin of 12-14 percent targeted for the end of 2027. We have also regained organic growth momentum and are halfway towards our target range of 7-9 percent organic gross profit growth by the end of 2027."

"I am particularly pleased with our solid development in the Americas, our largest region representing 63 percent of gross profit in the quarter. We also saw continued strength of our API platform products, predominately powered by our messaging and email solutions."

About Sinch

Sinch's vision is to connect every business with every customer, everywhere in the world. With the industry's most trusted foundation for intelligent customer communications, Sinch powers over 900 billion customer interactions annually for more than 190,000 customers across the globe. Leading global companies, including AI innovators, rely on Sinch to strengthen customer relationships and deliver seamless experiences across messaging, email and voice. Profitable since its founding in 2008, Sinch generated net sales of USD 3 billion (SEK 27 billion) in 2025 and has over 4,000 employees in more than 60 countries, with headquarters in Stockholm. Sinch is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO: SINCH). Visit us at www.sinch.com.

