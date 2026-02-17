Anzeige
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64
17.02.2026
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

17 February 2026

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, which was announced on Friday, 2 January 2026, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the UK Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 December 2025, expected to be on or after Friday, 20 March 2026.

