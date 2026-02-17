pv magazine spoke with Fan Bin, founder of GCL Optoelectronics, about how high-throughput experimentation and AI-driven optimization are accelerating perovskite development, and why stability, and not efficiency, remains the key challenge on the path to mass productionOver the past decade, perovskite solar technology has seen remarkable progress both in terms of stability and efficiency, yet challenges remain on the path to commercialization. GCL Optoelectronics is now ramping up its first gigawatt-scale production line using the same technology, with initial capacity of 500 MW. According to Fan ...

