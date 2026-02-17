Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
PR Newswire
17.02.2026
dss+ Expands into the Greek Market

Expansion Supports the Country's Next Chapter of Industrial Growth, Sustainability and Operational Excellence

GENEVA, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dss+, a global leader in operations management consulting, today announced the expansion of its presence in Greece, building on years of support to companies across the country. This strengthened commitment marks a significant step in its mission to help companies enhance safety, improve business performance and accelerate sustainable value creation. The move comes at a pivotal moment, as Greece is playing a key role in infrastructure development, energy transition and industrial modernisation.

dss+ Logo

Greek industries - from energy and utilities to logistics, transport, manufacturing and large-scale infrastructure - are undergoing significant transformation. Major national priorities, including protecting lives and the environment, upgrading critical assets, attracting long-term investment, strengthening resilience across sectors and accelerating sustainability commitments, are reshaping expectations around operational excellence.

dss+ brings deep expertise in enabling cultural, organisational and operational transformation to help companies transition successfully into this next phase and achieve the levels of performance required by a fast-evolving economic landscape. Beyond immediate operational gains, dss+ contributes to broader ambitions such as sustainable growth, competitiveness, innovation readiness, and the resilience of national industries.

"Greece is entering an exciting new period of growth, characterised by significant investments in infrastructure, energy and industrial capabilities. Strengthening core business fundamentals - such as safety, operational excellence, and effective risk management - is becoming essential to staying competitive and unlocking long-term value. With its unique capabilities and industry expertise, dss+ helps companies build these foundations, enabling strong performance today while helping companies stay well-positioned for opportunities tomorrow," said Marco Pagnini, managing director EMEA, dss+.

The company's expansion in Greece will combine global best practices with a tailored understanding of local priorities, working in close collaboration with Greek companies and local partners to strengthen leadership alignment, accelerate transformation and deliver sustainable impact at scale."We see tremendous potential in Greece, where companies are demonstrating real ambition to elevate capabilities, embrace modern operational practices and lead with purpose. Our goal is to partner with them in shaping safer, more sustainable and more competitive operations, supporting the country's long-term economic and industrial vision," added Emanuele Salvador, country director for Greece, dss+.

With this strategic expansion, dss+ affirms its commitment to helping Greek companies unlock their full potential and contribute to a safer, more resilient and more sustainable future for the country.

About dss+
www.consultdss.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823874/5795983/dss_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dss-expands-into-the-greek-market-302688625.html

