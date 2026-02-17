Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boldyn Networks takes mobile connectivity to full throttle at Silverstone

Permanent 5G connectivity comes to the home of British motorsport

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) today announced that it is delivering a major connectivity upgrade at Silverstone, one of the world's most iconic motorsport venues and home to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. Boldyn will deploy a new, permanent high-capacity 5G mobile network that will provide fans, race teams, and broadcasters with seamless connectivity all year round.

Boldyn Networks: unlocking the power of an interconnected future

The new network, capable of supporting all UK mobile network operators, is designed to provide a faster, smoother and more reliable mobile experience across the venue. It uses advanced connectivity technology to handle the huge amount of sharing, streaming and real-time engagement. This ensures fans can stay connected, capture every moment, and enjoy the day without frustrating signal drop-outs.

Once live, the new network will deliver high-quality 5G mobile coverage across Silverstone not only on a race weekend, but also year-round. Visitors enjoying the brand-new karting facility, staying overnight at Escapade or visiting the Wing for a conference or dinner will all enjoy reliable high-speed connectivity.

Stuart Pringle OBE, Chief Executive Officer of Silverstone, said: "With more than 1.5 million visitors each year, reliable mobile connectivity is essential to the customer experience at Silverstone. This new network delivers the performance and resilience we need to support fans, customers and partners and allows us to share information and unforgettable iconic moments that will enhance their visit. We're delighted to be working with Boldyn to bring world-class connectivity to everyone who comes through our gates."

In the past, Silverstone has relied on temporary mobile infrastructure deployed for just a few months each racing season. These short-term solutions were not designed for big crowds and often meant that connectivity was constrained by tens of thousands of people connecting simultaneously to the network.

To address these challenges, Boldyn will deploy its state-of-the-art hybrid active Distributed Antenna System (DAS). By replacing the previously deployed temporary systems with a permanent, high-capacity network, Silverstone will also benefit from improved operational efficiency, reducing setup time, minimising seasonal engineering work, and ensuring consistent performance for every event throughout the year.

The technology will be rolled out across 25 locations around the circuit, and the architecture features 57 high-capacity sectors across 87 DAS zones, ensuring reliable connectivity even during peak attendance. In 2025, 164,000 spectators attended the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, with more than 500,000 total attendees across the four-day weekend.

Brendan O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer UK & Ireland, Boldyn Networks, said: "As the legendary home of the British Grand Prix, and the venue for the first Formula 1 World Championship over 75 years ago, Silverstone is a place where excitement and expectations are at their highest every race weekend. Boldyn is very proud to be supporting this iconic venue with connectivity infrastructure built to match its world-famous reputation. The deployment will provide Silverstone with a future-ready mobile network designed to continue pleasing fans, teams and broadcasters for years to come."

The network will also support Silverstone's future needs, both during race weekends and outside of busy event periods. It marks a significant step forward in improving the circuit's digital capabilities, providing a robust foundation for Silverstone to continue delivering world-class motorsport races and events.

-ENDS-

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers and a leader in private networks, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fibre, accelerating 5G, and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141806/Boldyn_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boldyn-networks-takes-mobile-connectivity-to-full-throttle-at-silverstone-302688889.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.