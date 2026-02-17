Boldyn Networks takes mobile connectivity to full throttle at Silverstone

Permanent 5G connectivity comes to the home of British motorsport

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) today announced that it is delivering a major connectivity upgrade at Silverstone, one of the world's most iconic motorsport venues and home to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. Boldyn will deploy a new, permanent high-capacity 5G mobile network that will provide fans, race teams, and broadcasters with seamless connectivity all year round.

The new network, capable of supporting all UK mobile network operators, is designed to provide a faster, smoother and more reliable mobile experience across the venue. It uses advanced connectivity technology to handle the huge amount of sharing, streaming and real-time engagement. This ensures fans can stay connected, capture every moment, and enjoy the day without frustrating signal drop-outs.

Once live, the new network will deliver high-quality 5G mobile coverage across Silverstone not only on a race weekend, but also year-round. Visitors enjoying the brand-new karting facility, staying overnight at Escapade or visiting the Wing for a conference or dinner will all enjoy reliable high-speed connectivity.

Stuart Pringle OBE, Chief Executive Officer of Silverstone, said: "With more than 1.5 million visitors each year, reliable mobile connectivity is essential to the customer experience at Silverstone. This new network delivers the performance and resilience we need to support fans, customers and partners and allows us to share information and unforgettable iconic moments that will enhance their visit. We're delighted to be working with Boldyn to bring world-class connectivity to everyone who comes through our gates."

In the past, Silverstone has relied on temporary mobile infrastructure deployed for just a few months each racing season. These short-term solutions were not designed for big crowds and often meant that connectivity was constrained by tens of thousands of people connecting simultaneously to the network.

To address these challenges, Boldyn will deploy its state-of-the-art hybrid active Distributed Antenna System (DAS). By replacing the previously deployed temporary systems with a permanent, high-capacity network, Silverstone will also benefit from improved operational efficiency, reducing setup time, minimising seasonal engineering work, and ensuring consistent performance for every event throughout the year.

The technology will be rolled out across 25 locations around the circuit, and the architecture features 57 high-capacity sectors across 87 DAS zones, ensuring reliable connectivity even during peak attendance. In 2025, 164,000 spectators attended the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, with more than 500,000 total attendees across the four-day weekend.

Brendan O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer UK & Ireland, Boldyn Networks, said: "As the legendary home of the British Grand Prix, and the venue for the first Formula 1 World Championship over 75 years ago, Silverstone is a place where excitement and expectations are at their highest every race weekend. Boldyn is very proud to be supporting this iconic venue with connectivity infrastructure built to match its world-famous reputation. The deployment will provide Silverstone with a future-ready mobile network designed to continue pleasing fans, teams and broadcasters for years to come."

The network will also support Silverstone's future needs, both during race weekends and outside of busy event periods. It marks a significant step forward in improving the circuit's digital capabilities, providing a robust foundation for Silverstone to continue delivering world-class motorsport races and events.

-ENDS-

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers and a leader in private networks, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fibre, accelerating 5G, and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141806/Boldyn_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boldyn-networks-takes-mobile-connectivity-to-full-throttle-at-silverstone-302688889.html