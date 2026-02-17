Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.02.2026
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
17.02.2026 09:42 Uhr
AML RightSource Establishes International Advisory Board to Strengthen Global Financial Crime Leadership

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AML RightSource, the leading expert solutions provider of managed services and advisory, announced the formation of its International Advisory Board, chaired by Vesna McCreery.

AML RightSource

The board is an independent body within AML RightSource's global advisory structure, complementing the North America board. Bringing together practitioner-led expertise from the UK, Europe, APAC, and Australia, it will support the firm's global expansion and strengthen its role as a trusted partner in preventing financial crime across banking, payments, crypto, and other sectors.

As financial crime grows more complex, the Board will help AML RightSource anticipate regulatory shifts, challenge norms, and refine service delivery. Its insight will help the firm meet clients' evolving needs amid heightened scrutiny and operational demands.

Inaugural International Advisory Board

Dayna Bordin - Financial Crime Transformation Leader (Banking & Digital Assets)
Dayna brings over two decades of experience as a compliance practitioner, auditor, and consultant. She's led major transformation programs at Barclays, Santander, and HSBC and now serves as UK MLRO at GSR. Dayna offers the Board deep expertise in large-bank transformation, audit, and the evolving crypto regulatory ecosystem.

Matt Brown - Global Sanctions & Financial Crime Detection Expert
Matt is an industry-recognized leader in transaction screening, advancing sanctions, AML, and anti-terror detection. He's delivered major technology transformations at institutions including RBS, Barclays, and HSBC, championing technology-led approaches that strengthen detection while reducing friction. He also contributes to the Wolfsberg Group.

John Fogarty - Senior Financial Crime Leader with APAC & Australian Expertise
John brings extensive experience from leadership roles in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia with UBS, HSBC, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. He brings strong insight into APAC regulatory expectations, regional supervisory environments, with transformational change and large-scale remediation experience.

Alan Ketley - Global AML Authority & Former Executive Secretary, Wolfsberg Group
Alan brings over 40 years of AML leadership across global institutions. As the first permanent Executive Secretary of the Wolfsberg Group, he helped shape industry thinking through practical, effectiveness-focused publications.

"We're proud to welcome such distinguished leaders," said Vesna McCreery, Chair, International Advisory Board. "Their experience is invaluable as AML RightSource expands its capabilities."

"Our clients face increasing regulatory pressure in a dynamic environment," added Steve Meirink, AML RightSource's CEO. "This Board brings practitioner insight directly into our strategic decision-making."

AML RightSource - leading global provider of managed services and advisory for financial crime compliance. amlrightsource.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407208/AML_RightSource_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aml-rightsource-establishes-international-advisory-board-to-strengthen-global-financial-crime-leadership-302689334.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
