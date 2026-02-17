An international research team used high-resolution electroluminescence imaging to quantify type-C cracks in 100 PV modules after 11 years of operation, linking crack distribution to real-world power loss. Concentrated cracks within individual cells were found to cause disproportionately high losses, highlighting the importance of cell-level crack analysis for effective PV maintenance.An international team of researchers has performed a quantitative power-loss assessment of PV modules affected by type-C cracks using electroluminescence (EL) imaging. "This research applies high-resolution EL imaging ...

