RWS (RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, has been named Outstanding IP Service Team in China 2025 at the Enterprise IP Strategy Forum and Annual Conference of In-house IP Managers in Beijing.

The recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that RWS's team in China has received the award, following wins in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Judged on professional capability, business processes and intellectual property research expertise, the award also reflects the team's consistency, innovation and contribution to public welfare. The assessment involved in-person interviews and detailed qualitative analysis.

"Being recognized for a fourth consecutive year underlines the strength of our team and the trust our clients place in us," said Ethan Zhang, Vice President of Protect (APAC) at RWS. "As the Chinese IP landscape continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering reliable, forward-looking IP services that help organizations protect and grow their innovations."

The Enterprise IP Strategy Forum is one of China's leading intellectual property events, bringing together enterprise leaders, in-house IP managers, legal professionals and policy experts. This year's theme, 'Consolidate Elevate: Innovate to cultivate the new,' explored how intellectual property can support high-quality economic growth and enterprise innovation.

James Lacey, CEO of Protect at RWS, added: "This award reflects consistent delivery over time not a one-off success. It speaks to the professionalism of our team in China and RWS's long-term commitment to supporting clients with localized, high-quality IP solutions in the region as we continue to expand our capability."

The award is organized by Intellectual Property Observers, a leading IP-focused omni-media platform in China dedicated to advancing IP protection and innovation through expert commentary, multimedia content and industry dialogue.

With nearly seven decades of experience in intellectual property services, RWS partners with organizations in China and worldwide to protect, manage and maximize the value of their innovations through secure, technology-enabled and human-led IP solutions.

