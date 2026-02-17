Normative AB: Normative Launches Carbon Inventory Managed Services to Eliminate the Biggest Bottleneck in Carbon Accounting

New hands-on service handles the operational data work so businesses can meet reporting obligations without the need to invest in costly consultancies

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Normative , the carbon management platform, today announced Carbon Inventory Managed Services, a new professional service designed for companies that need dedicated execution support for building complete carbon inventories. In the first 6 weeks of 2026, Normative's team of GHGP-certified Climate Advisors has already spent over 1,000 hours supporting clients. The service addresses a growing challenge: leaner sustainability teams are faced with expanding reporting requirements, without the capacity to fulfil them.

The data collection problem

Data collection is the most time-consuming part of carbon accounting. Emissions data sits across multiple owners and coordinating it all can consume hundreds of hours. This challenge is intensifying as companies reduce sustainability headcount, shift reporting responsibilities to teams without carbon accounting expertise, or face fixed regulatory deadlines with limited capacity. All the while, companies rely on the efficiency of this process as 90% of FTSE 100 tenders require their suppliers to report their carbon emissions.

Carbon Inventory Managed Services solves this by making Normative the execution arm for the entire data workflow. Normative's team of Climate Advisors coordinate directly with a client's data owners, manage follow-ups, clean and structure the data, and deliver a complete, audit-ready inventory inside the Normative platform.

Advisory plus execution

Every customer already works with a dedicated climate strategy advisor. The new service builds on that foundation by adding hands-on execution support. Clients review and approve the work, but Normative handles the operational lift from chasing invoices and utility bills to structuring complex scope 3 supplier data.

Everything is delivered inside the client's existing Normative platform, so organizations maintain full visibility and can take ownership of the process whenever they are ready.

"Carbon accounting has gone from 'we should probably do this' to 'we need this done now', but most teams haven't suddenly found extra bandwidth," said Sebastien Blanc, CEO of Normative. "Carbon Inventory Managed Services is our answer to that reality. We're not just handing over software and saying 'good luck.' We're rolling up our sleeves and executing alongside our customers, because we know this is one of their biggest challenges."

Learn more about Carbon Inventory Managed Services here .

