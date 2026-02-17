METCO Signs Strategic Localization Agreements at World Defense Show

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- METCO, a Saudi-based integrated solutions and services group, has signed strategic localization agreements during World Defense Show, reinforcing its role in supporting the localization of defense and security capabilities in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and national industrial and defense priorities.

The agreements were concluded as part of the support of the General Authority for Military Industries to strengthen local supply chains, increase local content in military industries, and enable sustainable industrial development in this vital sector. They also aim to build local supply chains that contribute to the development, manufacturing, and support of products and services for military and security entities by supporting the participation of local companies in supply chains.

As part of its long term strategy, METCO continues to expand its international partnerships to support the localization of defense and security capabilities in Saudi Arabia. The agreements signed include collaborations with:

Teledyne FLIR , to support the localization of selected mobile surveillance and monitoring capabilities.

, to support the localization of selected mobile surveillance and monitoring capabilities. Smiths Detection, to support the localization of selected conventional X-ray screening systems supported by artificial intelligence to detect threats.

The agreements also include a collaboration with Destinus, to support the localization of selected unmanned aerial systems and related capabilities, which was signed before the World Defense Show.

Collectively, these agreements focus on enabling local integration, industrial participation, workforce development, and long-term operational readiness. They help strengthen protection of critical infrastructure, borders, and high-security environments across the Kingdom, while supporting increased Saudi-made content, economic growth, and localization objectives.

"World Defense Show reflects Saudi Arabia's ambition to build resilient, localized defense capabilities," said Faisal Bugshan, Chairman of METCO. "METCO enables this ambition by combining global expertise with local execution through integration, operations, and long-term support, while developing Saudi capabilities and advancing sustainable industrial growth."

With nearly 30 years of experience delivering and operating mission-critical systems across aviation, security, and defense environments, METCO bridges global technologies with local execution through integration, operations, and long-term lifecycle support. With operations across more than 40 aviation and security facilities nationwide and regional presence, the company delivers end-to-end capabilities that support 24/7 mission-critical operations and sustainable localization across the Kingdom.

Through the agreements signed at World Defense Show, METCO continues to strengthen its position as a trusted Saudi platform for global partners seeking compliant and sustainable localization, contributing to workforce development, operational readiness, and national security resilience.

