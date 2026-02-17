Guatemala's Generation Expansion Plan 5 (PEG-5) tender has drawn 51 bids totaling nearly 4.7 GW - more than triple the 1.4 GW sought - with around 2 GW of solar projects, including hybrids with storage, competing for long-term supply contracts starting between 2030 and 2033.From pv magazine LatAm Guatemala's PEG-5 electricity tender has attracted 51 companies offering nearly 4.7 GW of capacity - more than three times the 1,400 MW sought. Around 2,000 MW of the proposals are solar projects, including hybrid systems with storage. The Ministry of Energy and Mines and the National Electric Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...