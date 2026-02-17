Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.02.2026
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
PR Newswire
17.02.2026 10:16 Uhr
Student B: In the Age of AI, Animal Fables and Editorial Cartoons Return

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the 21st century, Student B Press has launched Animal Intelligence, a cross-genre publishing project that revives animal fables and editorial cartoons as tools for reflection in the AI era.

Cover images from the Animal Intelligence series, a new publishing project by Student B Press that uses animal fables and editorial-style cartoons to reflect on the world in the age of artificial intelligence.

Throughout history, moments of technological and social upheaval have given rise to allegory and satire-forms that return when language struggles to keep pace with change. Animal Intelligence reimagines these traditions through a contemporary publishing universe that blends philosophical fables and cartoons.

Observing Humanity in the Age of AI

The project's debut release, Watching Them Humans in the Age of AI, examines the present moment through satire. This short comic collection consists of two- and three-panel cartoons depicting animals as they observe human life shaped by artificial intelligence, ecological collapse, and growing societal anxiety.

Familiar figures from classic fables-such as foxes and turtles-reappear, asking whether humanity stands at a genuine turning point.

A Forgotten History, Told by Extinct Animals

The second volume, Animal Intelligence: The Book of Forgotten History, expands the project into a work of light philosophical fiction. Praised by Kirkus Reviews as "a rich and surprising alternative vision of the past," the book reconstructs human history through the imagined memories of extinct animals.

Spanning deep time to the modern age, the narrative presents histories known only to animals. Extinct animals such as dinosaurs and dodos recount their stories and serve as intellectual predecessors to the living animals who later appear in Watching Them Humans in the Age of AI.

The Animal Intelligence Project

Animal Intelligence is an experimental world-building project that invites readers to pause and reflect on human knowledge, contemporary anxiety, and the possibility of hope.

Published titles to date include Watching Them Humans in the Age of AI (comic collection), Animal Intelligence: The Book of Forgotten History (hybrid philosophical novel), and the Animal Intelligence Guidebook. Upcoming works will include narrative fiction in which animals attempt to save the world by learning from human knowledge.

The series is created by sibling collaborators Will Shin and Alice Shin. Will Shin, trained in artificial intelligence and public policy, believes storytelling is essential to creating space for reflective thinking about AI. Alice Shin leads the project's visual storytelling, adopting a deliberately "cute" illustrative style to lower barriers to engaging with complex subjects.

Contact:contentdirector@student-b.com
Homepage:www.student-b.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889696/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/in-the-age-of-ai-animal-fables-and-editorial-cartoons-return-302682357.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
