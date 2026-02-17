Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.02.2026 10:36 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gulf Brokers: Trend Change, Traders Move from Indicators to Complex Approach

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail online trading on financial markets has moved away from indicator-first chart reading toward data, context, and a repeatable process. Instead of searching for a perfect signal, majority of traders focus on understanding why prices move and building rules that work across different market conditions. According to the analysis of Gulf Brokers' clients behavioral patterns, trading is evolving simultaneously in three directions: More market data and context. Automation and AI as execution and analysis tools.

Fewer Indicators More Market Data

Traders rely less on universal indicators such as the RSI or MACD as the primary decision driver and focus more on market-specific information. Price action is used to read market structure, breaks, reactions at key zones, and overall context (trend vs. range). Liquidity is equally important. Markets often move toward areas where orders cluster, around obvious highs/lows and typical stop-loss placements, so price can sweep a level before moving in the expected direction.

Order flow and volume tools add details within the candle. Aggressive buyers/sellers, volume profiles, and imbalances can confirm whether a move has real participation or is weak. The takeaway is simple. It's not about adding more tools, but about understanding the mechanics behind price movement.

Automation and Algo Trading

Algorithmic trading is a natural extension of rules. If you can define entries, exits, stop-loss logic, and position sizing, you can automate them. Automation enhances repeatability and discipline by enforcing execution rules and reducing limiting decisions, especially in the area of risk controls.

AI in real trading is typically used to filter and evaluate data, not to predict markets. Reinforcement learning and advanced models may seem impressive, but their success depends on the quality of the data, realistic testing, and risk constraints such as fees, slippage, and changing market regimes. The more sophisticated the system, the more important performance measurement and clear limits become.

Psychology, Risk Management, and Process

The biggest long-term differentiator is a professional approach to risk: fixed risk per trade, daily/weekly loss limits, and rules for managing drawdowns. The focus shifts from hunting signals to managing exposure, protecting capital, and staying consistent when conditions are not ideal.

Process tools make this practical. A trading journal tracks the entry reason, context, execution quality, emotions, and outcome, so you can identify what truly works and what repeatedly fails. A routine also includes rules for when not to trade and a review loop that turns mistakes into system improvements.

To stay competitive, simplify your approach, focus on meaningful data, test realistically, and adhere to strict risk management rules, the report by Gulf Brokers concludes: The modern edge is rarely one secret strategy. It is how they collect information, how they execute consistently, and how they control risk when the market changes.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gulf-brokers-trend-change-traders-move-from-indicators-to-complex-approach-302689340.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.