Medius Partners with Adyen to Launch Corporate Expense Cards and Cashback Rewards Across Europe

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider Spend Management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, to introduce corporate expense cards integrated with its expense management solution Expensya by Medius. This collaboration marks a significant step in scaling Medius' card offering across Europe and delivering enhanced financial value to businesses.

As part of this partnership, Medius will launch a cashback rewards program for corporate card transactions, enabling customers to earn up to 0.5% back on all card spend. Rebates will be credited monthly to customer invoices, providing an instant return on investment and helping finance teams optimise budgets under increasing cost pressures. The program will launch in EU and UK markets in Q1 2026, with expansion to the US planned for later in the year. By offering rebates and seamless integration with Expensya, the partnership aims to differentiate in competitive markets and support CFOs in driving compliance and cost efficiency.

The new solution offers corporate cards in native European currencies without foreign exchange fees and is compatible with Apple Pay and Google Wallet, alongside physical cards for convenience. Customers will benefit from transparent, automated expense tracking, AI-driven fraud prevention for added security, and a simple, cost-effective model with no SaaS fees. These features combine to deliver a compelling value proposition for finance leaders seeking to optimise spend and encourage compliant card usage across their organisations.

"Finance leaders are under pressure to do more with less, and we're giving them a tool that doesn't just control spend - it pays them back," said Ekaterina Dzhalchinova, Vice President of Payments at Medius. "Partnering with Adyen means we can deliver a secure, scalable solution that turns everyday transactions into tangible savings."

"This partnership is about more than payments - it's about empowering businesses to rethink how they manage expenses," said Alexa von Bismark, Head of EMEA, Adyen. "Together, we're creating a smarter, more rewarding way for companies to handle spend across Europe."

To find out more about Medius's expense management solutions, please visit: https://www.expensya.com/en/solutions/payment-cards/

