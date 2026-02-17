Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNF4 | ISIN: NL0012969182 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N8
Tradegate
17.02.26 | 10:41
928,70 Euro
+0,66 % +6,10
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADYEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADYEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
929,30929,7010:47
929,30929,7010:47
PR Newswire
17.02.2026 10:36 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medius Partners with Adyen to Launch Corporate Expense Cards and Cashback Rewards Across Europe

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider Spend Management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, to introduce corporate expense cards integrated with its expense management solution Expensya by Medius. This collaboration marks a significant step in scaling Medius' card offering across Europe and delivering enhanced financial value to businesses.

As part of this partnership, Medius will launch a cashback rewards program for corporate card transactions, enabling customers to earn up to 0.5% back on all card spend. Rebates will be credited monthly to customer invoices, providing an instant return on investment and helping finance teams optimise budgets under increasing cost pressures. The program will launch in EU and UK markets in Q1 2026, with expansion to the US planned for later in the year. By offering rebates and seamless integration with Expensya, the partnership aims to differentiate in competitive markets and support CFOs in driving compliance and cost efficiency.

The new solution offers corporate cards in native European currencies without foreign exchange fees and is compatible with Apple Pay and Google Wallet, alongside physical cards for convenience. Customers will benefit from transparent, automated expense tracking, AI-driven fraud prevention for added security, and a simple, cost-effective model with no SaaS fees. These features combine to deliver a compelling value proposition for finance leaders seeking to optimise spend and encourage compliant card usage across their organisations.

"Finance leaders are under pressure to do more with less, and we're giving them a tool that doesn't just control spend - it pays them back," said Ekaterina Dzhalchinova, Vice President of Payments at Medius. "Partnering with Adyen means we can deliver a secure, scalable solution that turns everyday transactions into tangible savings."

"This partnership is about more than payments - it's about empowering businesses to rethink how they manage expenses," said Alexa von Bismark, Head of EMEA, Adyen. "Together, we're creating a smarter, more rewarding way for companies to handle spend across Europe."

To find out more about Medius's expense management solutions, please visit: https://www.expensya.com/en/solutions/payment-cards/

Contact

For more information, please contact: Dan Bird at Fight or Flight, dan.bird@fightorflight.com / Medius@fightorflight.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius-partners-with-adyen-to-launch-corporate-expense-cards-and-cashback-rewards-across-europe,c4307265

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medius-partners-with-adyen-to-launch-corporate-expense-cards-and-cashback-rewards-across-europe-302689365.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.