Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds up to $1,000,000 from the sale of 6,666,666 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.15 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of 36 months following the issue date of the Units.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital and further exploration of the Company's Wyoming properties. Finder's fees and/or commissions may be paid in connection with that funding. This news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and a day from the closing date in accordance with securities laws. Insiders are expected to participate in the Offering. Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") but is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101. The closing of this Offering remains subject to several conditions including receipt of subscriptions and regulatory approval, if required.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

