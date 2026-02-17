The first phase of the MTerra solar project in the Philippines, set to be the world's largest solar-plus-storage site once completed, has achieved initial synchronization and energization to the Luzon grid. Project developers are anticipating the project to being exporting power by the end of the month.The initial grid synchronization and energization of the first phase of the MTerra Solar project in the Philippines has been completed. The MTerra solar project features a planned 3.5 GW solar and 4.5 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) being built on the island of Luzon, which is set to be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...