Littlefish Group acquires cyber specialist Stripe OLT, accelerating growth and strengthening end-to-end Microsoft services

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for integrated IT and cyber security services continues to rise across the UK, Littlefish Group has announced its acquisition of Stripe OLT, a rapidly growing leader (scale up) in managed IT and cyber security with a proven track record in Microsoft-led solutions, enabling Littlefish to further solidify its position in an expanding market.

With a combined workforce of now 900 specialists, the acquisition marks a major milestone in Littlefish Group's strategic expansion. It reinforces the organisation's long-term ambition to become the UK's leading end-to-end digital services provider, leveraging deep Microsoft expertise to elevate workplace experiences and transform outcomes for their customers.

With a comparable client base across cyber security and managed services, this combination further strengthens the Group's position supporting public sector and national healthcare services. Both organisations are fast-growing, highly profitable, and aligned in their customer-first approach.

The acquisition will enable Littlefish Group to significantly accelerate the expansion of its managed services and advanced cyber security operations across the UK. Stripe OLT brings deep cyber expertise through its CREST accredited SOC, threat detection, and offensive penetration testing capabilities. This strategic move substantially enhances the Group's comprehensive security portfolio, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of enterprise grade cyber security services. Together, the combined business strengthens the Group's ability to deliver specialist, scalable cyber security and managed services for organisations with complex regulatory and critical security needs.

On the acquisition, Ursula Morgenstern, CEO, Littlefish Group, commented:

"This acquisition is a decisive step in how we scale the business. Our ambition is to build a truly end-to-end services organisation, with a user-centric approach at its core -to help organisations work smarter, reduce friction, operate safely and deliver better outcomes for their people."

"Stripe OLT is a fast-growing, Microsoft-focused business with deep cyber capability and a culture that closely mirrors our own. Bringing their team into the group strengthens our security proposition, accelerates our growth, and meaningfully enhances the value we deliver to customers."

Mark Dale, Stripe OLT, Founder, added:

"Joining Littlefish Group marks an exciting next chapter for our business. Having grown year on year since 2021, it was important to partner with an organisation that shares our ambition and values."

"This move allows us to scale our impact, creating greater opportunities for our people and enhanced capabilities for our clients, while remaining focused on end-user centricity."

Together, Littlefish Group and Stripe OLT will deliver an expanded portfolio of Microsoft-led services across cyber security, managed IT and modern workplace solutions, combining scale-up momentum with a shared commitment to their customers.

For more information about Littlefish Group's range of leading IT, Cyber Security, and Microsoft solutions, visit https://www.littlefish.co.uk/

About Stripe OLT:

Operating from it's UK-based offices, Stripe OLT delivers 24/7 managed cyber security, managed IT support and advanced Microsoft solutions. The team actively supports and protects critical infrastructure for established organisations across finance, legal, transport, public sector and healthcare. Its client portfolio includes The NHS Confederation, Haseltine Lake Kempner, Bristol Airport, and MoneySuperMarket Group.

About Littlefish Group:

Headquartered in Nottingham, Littlefish Group delivers end-to-end technology solutions that enable secure, agile and efficient modern working. Its multi-award-winning approach is trusted by over one million users across the UK & IRE. Its client portfolio includes University Hospitals of Derby & Burton NHS Trust, NHS Supply Chain, PureGym and Brentford Football Club.

