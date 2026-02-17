Northstake Welcomes P2P.org as Node Operator in Its Staking Vault Manager

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstake has announced that P2P.org is joining Northstake's Staking Vault Manager as a node operator. P2P.org will offer stVault access through both a UI and enterprise-grade APIs, strengthening Northstake's institutional-grade validator set and expanding access to non-custodial, secure Ethereum staking.

The Staking Vault Manager is Northstake's multi-operator framework designed to support institutional participation in Ethereum staking using Lido V3 primitives. By integrating P2P.org, one of the largest non-custodial Ethereum validators globally with over $10 billion in staked assets, Northstake adds enterprise-grade staking infrastructure to its novel solution.

P2P.org brings a zero-slashing track record spanning eight years, 99% uptime, and independently audited infrastructure across 40+ blockchain networks. Through the Staking Vault Manager, P2P.org will extend staking access via both a user-friendly UI and enterprise-grade staking APIs, enabling institutions and platforms to participate in stVault-based Ethereum staking with production-ready tooling.

"P2P.org represents the scale and operational excellence that institutions require for on-chain staking," said Jesper Johansen, CEO of Northstake. "By offering both UI and API access through the SVM, P2P.org expands how institutions can access stVaults - whether through direct user participation or programmatic integration. This dual-access model reflects the future of modular staking infrastructure."

The partnership comes at a time when Lido V3 is introducing more modular staking primitives, enabling flexible vault-based staking configurations. While these primitives unlock new possibilities, institutional adoption depends on production-ready tooling, governance, and operational reliability - areas where Northstake and its node operator partners play a critical role.

"Our partnership with Northstake reflects P2P.org's focus on enabling secure, modular access to Ethereum staking infrastructure," said Prash Pandit, VP of Validation at P2P.org. With Lido V3 introducing stVaults, institutions can stake through audited infrastructure while retaining control over custody and configuration. This integration supports backend and UI-based access, giving teams a reliable path to Ethereum network rewards without adding operational risk.

By expanding its node operator set with P2P.org, Northstake continues to build a globally distributed, multi-operator staking platform designed to meet the needs of asset managers, custodians, exchanges, and other institutional stakeholders seeking diversified, secure access to Ethereum staking.

About Northstake

Northstake is a Copenhagen-based virtual asset service provider building regulatory-compliant staking solutions for institutional investors. Supervised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority under the Danish AML act, Northstake serves regulated financial institutions, digital asset managers, and custodians with innovative staking solutions. The company enables institutions to participate in Ethereum staking through a secure, multi-operator framework built on Lido V3 primitives. For more information, visit northstake.dk.

About P2P.org

P2P.org is a leading non-custodial staking platform founded in 2018, serving wallets, exchanges, DeFi platforms, and custodians worldwide. With over $8 billion in total value locked and more than one million staked ETH, P2P.org is one of the largest Ethereum validators globally. The platform operates across 50+ blockchain networks with a zero-slashing track record over seven years, independently audited infrastructure, and enterprise-grade staking APIs. For more information, visit p2p.org .

