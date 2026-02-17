Temecula, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - As Southern California continues to attract advanced manufacturing, food and beverage production, and clean-tech industries, reliable energy and water infrastructure remain foundational to long-term economic development. The SoCal Wine Country Economic Development Coalition (EDC) is highlighting how coordinated investments in renewable energy, water reliability, and utility infrastructure are supporting sustainable industrial growth in the region.

Key Takeaways:

Energy and water reliability are central to business attraction and retention. For advanced manufacturing, food and beverage production, and clean-tech industries, dependable utilities are not optional--they are key site-selection criteria. The SoCal Wine Country EDC is positioning infrastructure readiness as a competitive advantage to support long-term industrial growth.

Major investments are strengthening regional water resilience. Rancho California Water District is advancing water reliability through federal, state, and county funding for water quality treatment, wildfire response, conservation, cybersecurity, and groundwater banking. Programs like RaMP and CropSWAP are increasing storage capacity, improving water quality, and reducing agricultural water use--saving more than 800 acre-feet annually.

Coordinated infrastructure planning is driving sustainable economic growth. Through collaboration with utilities like Rancho Water and SoCalGas, the EDC is aligning renewable energy, hydrogen development, water management, and land-use planning with long-term economic development goals--ensuring the region can support growth while enhancing resilience and sustainability.

The Southern California Wine Country EDC is a nonprofit economic-development organization serving Temecula, Menifee, Lake Elsinore and southwestern Riverside County. For more than 30 years, the EDC has helped businesses relocate, expand or start up in one of Southern California's fastest-growing and most strategic regions. Leveraging partnerships, incentives and a business-friendly environment, the EDC is committed to fostering sustainable growth, innovation and quality of life. SoCalWineCountryEDC.com

