Fresha Sets New Industry Standard: AI Agent Nova Now Resolves Over 80% of All Customer Support Tickets with a 4.6/5 Customer Satisfaction Rating

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha , the world's most trusted and leading all-in-one booking, payments and business management platform for beauty, wellness and selfcare professionals, today announced that more than 80% of all global customer support tickets are now resolved autonomously by the proprietary AI Agent Nova. Handling thousands of customer support enquiries every day, Nova consistently delivers fast, accurate and contextual responses, achieving an exceptional customer satisfaction score of 4.6 out of 5. This rating achieved by Nova places Fresha's AI-powered support among the highest-rated customer service experiences in the entire SaaS and technology industry, not just within the beauty and wellness vertical. This represents a significant advancement in AI-powered vertical SaaS and further strengthens Fresha's position as the most advanced, scalable and intelligent platform serving the global beauty, wellness and selfcare industry.

AI Agent Nova leverages advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to deliver instant, accurate and contextual support to Fresha's global network of over 140,000 partner businesses and hundreds of thousands of professionals. By resolving the majority of inbound support requests automatically, Nova has significantly reduced response times while maintaining high-quality outcomes and strong customer satisfaction. The result is a faster, more intelligent and more efficient support experience operating seamlessly across markets, time zones and business types.

Fresha's AI leadership extends well beyond customer support. The company has successfully deployed advanced AI-driven security agents that proactively monitor transactions, detect anomalies and prevent malicious activity, stopping 99% of fraud attempts across the platform. This AI-powered cybersecurity infrastructure protects businesses and consumers alike, reinforcing trust across billions in annual gross merchandise volume processed through Fresha's marketplace and payments ecosystem.

Across the partner journey, Fresha has embedded artificial intelligence to streamline every stage of business growth, from onboarding to daily operations. New businesses on the platform can set up their profiles in minutes using intelligent onboarding flows, and professionals can generate complete service menus instantly with AI assistance, optimising descriptions, structure and pricing, bidding farewell to the guesswork that you're charging enough. AI-powered automation also enhances appointment management, marketing campaigns, client communications and revenue optimisation, enabling partners to operate more efficiently while still delivering Fresha's superior customer experience.

These innovations reflect Fresha's broader investment in scalable AI infrastructure designed specifically for the beauty, wellness and self-care economy. As an integrated platform combining online booking software, integrated payments, subscription management, marketing automation, embedded finance and marketplace discovery, Fresha continues to redefine what a true all-in-one business operating system can deliver for modern service professionals. The deployment of AI Agent Nova, alongside AI-driven security and operational automation, strengthens this foundation and demonstrates how intelligent systems can drive both performance and satisfaction at global scale.

William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha, commented: "At Fresha, we've always believed that the best technology should feel effortless. AI Agent Nova isn't just automating support - it's elevating it. When over 80% of all support interactions are handled by AI with a satisfaction score that rivals the best human-led teams on the planet, that's not incremental improvement. That's a paradigm shift for our industry."

As AI adoption accelerates across the software industry, Fresha's integrated approach to support automation, fraud prevention and operational intelligence establishes a new benchmark for vertical SaaS platforms. By embedding AI across customer support, cybersecurity and business management tools, Fresha is creating a resilient, data-driven and future-ready ecosystem designed to support professionals at every stage of growth.

About Fresha

Fresha is a global all-in-one booking, payments and business management platform built for beauty, wellness and self-care professionals. The platform enables salons, barbershops, spas, medspas, clinics and fitness studios to manage appointments, process payments, attract new clients and grow revenue through an integrated marketplace and advanced AI-powered automation. Trusted by more than 140,000 businesses worldwide, Fresha is redefining the future of service-based commerce through intelligent technology, scalable infrastructure and industry-leading innovation.

