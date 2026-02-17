The Best Botox in Raleigh is by Dr. Jindal.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Botox remains one of the most widely performed non-surgical aesthetic treatments in the United States. Millions of botulinum toxin procedures are administered annually to address facial lines and wrinkles. In Raleigh, patients searching for the "best Botox" often compare injector credentials, specialization, and treatment philosophy. Among local providers, Dr. Sumeet Jindal, who leads PRP In Raleigh and JIYA Cosmetics, is frequently cited for his oculofacial surgical training and individualized approach to neuromodulator injections.

Meet Dr. Jindal and Team

Dr. Sumeet Jindal, MD, MBA, is the founder of PRP In Raleigh. Born and raised in the Raleigh area, he built his practice to "bring the best treatments in the world back to his hometown."

Dr. Jindal is board-certified in ophthalmology and completed advanced fellowship training in oculofacial cosmetic surgery. His expertise includes eyelid and facial surgical procedures.

Patient testimonials describe Dr. Jindal as professional and responsive, noting that staff "walked me through every part of getting lip filler for the first time" and referencing natural-looking results. One reviewer wrote, "Won't go to anyone else for my Botox/filler!" reflecting individual patient experience.

Supporting Dr. Jindal is a dedicated, knowledgeable team committed to exceptional patient care. From the initial consultation to post-treatment follow-up, the staff focuses on creating a welcoming environment, providing clear communication, and delivering personalized attention to every individual who walks through the door.

A Surgeon Who Works Around the Eyes

For Botox patients, the eye area can be a deciding factor, since crow's feet and brow position are common treatment goals and sources of unwanted side effects when dosing is too aggressive or placement is off. Online sources point to Dr. Jindal's microsurgical precision as a differentiator, describing his background as extending "inside the eye," which the article frames as shaping caution and finesse around delicate anatomy.

Dr. Jindal describes how complex eyelid cases are handled conservatively: "I can handle the most complex eyelid cases because I know how to be gentle with the eye itself."

How Dr. Jindal & his Team Approach Botox

At PRP In Raleigh, Dr. Jindal and team take a holistic approach and avoid prescribing the same Botox injections or technique to every patient. He aims to address a patient's specific concerns with the least invasive and most effective methods possible.

Common Treatment Areas

Dr. Jindal and his team most commonly target dynamic-wrinkle zones where repeated facial movement creates visible lines. He also treats glabellar lines (between the brows), and notes that Botox can technically be injected into many muscles. However, cosmetic treatment typically focuses on specific facial muscles for predictable softening of expression lines.

Injection Method

Most Botox visits at PRP In Raleigh take about 30 minutes or less. Dr. Jindal disinfects treatment areas, offers numbing cream if desired, then uses multiple injection sites per area to distribute the dose across the treated muscle for consistent results. Pinpoint bleeding, redness, or swelling can occur at injection sites and typically begins subsiding quickly.

What's the Average Cost of Botox in Raleigh?

For cost transparency, PRP In Raleigh lists a Botox price of $10 per unit. Total cost varies based on unit count, areas treated, and whether Botox is combined with other treatments. Costs are explained by Dr. Jindal and his team before treatment.

In Raleigh, Dr. Sumeet Jindal's background and his measured, anatomy-focused technique, along with his team, have positioned him as a frequently referenced provider for Botox treatment.

Media Contact

PRP In Raleigh

Phone:- (919) 929-6006

Website:- prpinraleigh.com

realdrseattle

SOURCE: Realdrseattle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-does-the-best-botox-in-raleigh-1137966