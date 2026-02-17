Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has initiated a non-brokered, flow-through share offering (the "FT Offering") of up to 2,933,334 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per FT Share with each FT Share consisting of one common share of the Company that qualifies as a flow-through share as defined in section 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The FT Offering is for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,200,000.

Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper, stated, "This straight common share FT Offering is fully subscribed and was placed with approximately 15 existing shareholders that currently already own more than 45 million common shares of Canadian Copper collectively. These existing shareholders, including Crescat Capital, will fund the entirety of the 2026 exploration program we announced last week. This raise will allow us to invest our hard dollars towards the development of Murray Brook and Caribou, while also investing in our future growth in the Bathurst Camp."

The purpose and use for this proposed funding are below. For further details of our plan, please click here.

Complete ~2,500 meters of diamond drilling, including downhole surveys, to target the open western copper mineralization extensions of the Murray Brook deposit; Advance the Company's understanding of the subsurface geological controls through geophysics and to assist in refining drill and regional exploration activities; Complete a five-month regional exploration campaign across the 18 km Caribou Horizon.

The proceeds of the FT Offering will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company plans to incur Qualifying Expenditures on or before December 31, 2027 (or such other period as may be permissible under applicable tax legislation), and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2026.

Closing is expected on or about February 24th, 2026, or such other date as the Company may determine. While the FT Offering is being affected by the Company on a non-brokered basis, the Company may pay finder's fees to arm's-length third parties consisting of a cash commission of up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the FT Offering. A statutory four month plus one day hold period will apply to all securities issued in connection with the FT Offering. The FT Offering is subject to CSE and regulatory approval.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 187,006,451 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

