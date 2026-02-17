With reference to an announcement made public by Amaroq Ltd. (symbol: AMRQ) on February 13, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on February 18, 2026.
|ISIN
|CA02311U1030
|Company name
|Amaroq Ltd.
|Total share capital before the increase
|ISK 463.648.822 (463.648.822 shares)
|Increase in share capital
|ISK 1.792.236 (1.792.236 shares)
|Total share capital following the increase
|ISK 465.441.058 (465.441.058 shares)
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|AMRQ
|Orderbook ID
|273304
