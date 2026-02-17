With reference to an announcement made public by Amaroq Ltd. (symbol: AMRQ) on February 13, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on February 18, 2026.

ISIN CA02311U1030 Company name Amaroq Ltd. Total share capital before the increase ISK 463.648.822 (463.648.822 shares) Increase in share capital ISK 1.792.236 (1.792.236 shares) Total share capital following the increase ISK 465.441.058 (465.441.058 shares) Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol AMRQ Orderbook ID 273304