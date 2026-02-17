The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17
The Diverse Income Trust plc
17th February 2026
It is announced that at the close of business on 16th February 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
16th February 2026 125.37 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 123.96 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
