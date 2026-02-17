Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.02.2026 13:02 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Power Ford Named A Carfax Top-Rated Dealer Seven Years In A Row

CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer Awards Are Based on Verified Customer Ratings and Reviews

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / CARFAX is proud to present Power Ford as a 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer! This marks the seventh year in a row this dealership has been recognized with this award. Every year, CARFAX honors dealerships across the nation for their exceptional service based on our verified customer ratings and reviews. The average rating for the 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers was an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars based on verified consumer ratings.

"We're excited to celebrate dealers who truly raise the bar for their customers," said Gregg Cleary, Chief Revenue Officer at CARFAX. "Powered by more than 10.6 million verified ratings and reviews, this recognition reflects real customer experiences and highlights dealerships built on trust and transparency. Our goal is to support consumers through their car journey, and a big part of that is connecting them with the most trusted dealers in the country."

"Seven straight years at the top does not happen by accident. It comes from discipline, accountability, and a team that takes ownership of every customer interaction," Said Rob Sneed, Managing Partner and General Manager at Power Ford. "At Power Ford, we set a high standard, and we hold it. This recognition reflects the consistency of our people and the trust our customers place in us. I am proud of the team for earning it the right way."

Recognition for Power Ford as a 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer can be found on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports that the dealership provides to its customers

ABOUT CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information since 1984

ABOUT POWER FORD

Power Ford, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is a premier Ford dealership dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and a comprehensive selection of Ford vehicles. Celebrated as the most-awarded Ford dealer in New Mexico, Power Ford stands out for its commitment to excellence, as evidenced by numerous customer reviews. Known for flexible financing, expert service, and genuine Ford parts, Power Ford serves the Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe communities with a commitment to a "Better Deal and a Better Experience". Learn more at MyFordDealer.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Matt Sneed
Power Ford
communications@myforddealer.com
505-449-1241

SOURCE: Power Ford



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/power-ford-named-a-carfax-top-rated-dealer-seven-years-in-a-row-1137871

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.