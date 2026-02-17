Power Ford Named A Carfax Top-Rated Dealer Seven Years In A Row

CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer Awards Are Based on Verified Customer Ratings and Reviews

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / CARFAX is proud to present Power Ford as a 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer! This marks the seventh year in a row this dealership has been recognized with this award. Every year, CARFAX honors dealerships across the nation for their exceptional service based on our verified customer ratings and reviews. The average rating for the 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers was an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars based on verified consumer ratings.

"We're excited to celebrate dealers who truly raise the bar for their customers," said Gregg Cleary, Chief Revenue Officer at CARFAX. "Powered by more than 10.6 million verified ratings and reviews, this recognition reflects real customer experiences and highlights dealerships built on trust and transparency. Our goal is to support consumers through their car journey, and a big part of that is connecting them with the most trusted dealers in the country."

"Seven straight years at the top does not happen by accident. It comes from discipline, accountability, and a team that takes ownership of every customer interaction," Said Rob Sneed, Managing Partner and General Manager at Power Ford. "At Power Ford, we set a high standard, and we hold it. This recognition reflects the consistency of our people and the trust our customers place in us. I am proud of the team for earning it the right way."

Recognition for Power Ford as a 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer can be found on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports that the dealership provides to its customers

ABOUT CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information since 1984

ABOUT POWER FORD

Power Ford, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is a premier Ford dealership dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and a comprehensive selection of Ford vehicles. Celebrated as the most-awarded Ford dealer in New Mexico, Power Ford stands out for its commitment to excellence, as evidenced by numerous customer reviews. Known for flexible financing, expert service, and genuine Ford parts, Power Ford serves the Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe communities with a commitment to a "Better Deal and a Better Experience". Learn more at MyFordDealer.com .

