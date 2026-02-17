Dominion Harbor Group: Edison Innovations Renews License Agreement with Ennostar Corporation for KSF Technology

Renewed Edison Innovations Agreement Highlights Ennostar's Long-Term Commitment to KSF LEDs, Mini LEDs, and the Micro LEDs of the Future

DALLAS, TX AND HSINCHU SCIENCE PARK, TAIWAN / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Dominion Harbor Enterprises' (DHE) (www.DominionHarbor.com) wholly-owned subsidiary Edison Innovations has announced the renewal of its license agreement with Ennostar Corporation for its industry-best Potassium Fluorosilicate (PSF/KSF) phosphor display technology. David Pridham, Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Harbor Group, made the announcement alongside Chin-Yung Fan, Chairman of Ennostar Corporation.

This renewed agreement underscores Ennostar's longstanding relationship with the KSF technology portfolio, ensuring long-term stability in the manufacturing of KSF LEDs, mini LEDs, and micro LEDs of tomorrow. Structured with a mutually agreed royalty bearing arrangement, the renewal agreement reflects both companies' commitment to maintaining the highest quality industry practices.

The Edison Innovations PSF/KSF phosphor technology patent portfolio represents the display industry's largest collection, as part of the 2,500 patent assets acquired by Dominion Harbor in 2025 from Dolby Laboratories, Inc., after their acquisition of GE Licensing. Following this acquisition, Edison Innovations has actively engaged with technology innovators across various high-growth sectors, including display technology, hybrid and electric vehicles, semiconductors, electronics, batteries, wireless power, wireless networking, and healthcare.

Said Mr. Pridham: "We are thrilled to renew our licensing agreement with Ennostar Corporation, further solidifying our collaborative efforts in advancing phosphor display technology. This renewed partnership not only reinforces our commitment to innovation but also highlights the importance of KSF technology in the evolving landscape of LED displays."

"This renewal marks a significant milestone in our relationship with Dominion Harbor and our dedication to enhancing display technology. With the continued support of Edison Innovations and their extensive patent portfolio, we are well-positioned for the future production and delivery of high-quality KSF LEDs, ensuring superior performance and reliability for our customers," said Mr. Fan.

The licensed patent portfolio includes the following US Patent Nos.: 7,497,973; 8,237,348; 7,648,649; 9,680,067; 7,358,542; 9,698,314; 7,847,309; 10,230,022; 7,453,195; 11,098,246; 9,455,381; 10,615,316; 9,184,353; 9,512,357; 8,981,639; 10,131,835; 8,829,781; 9,938,457; 8,362,685; 9,929,319. For more information about the KSF patent portfolio, please contact Robert Kelly via email at bob@dominionharbor.com or call 214-414-1164.

About Ennostar Corporation:

Ennostar Corporation was jointly founded by EPISTAR and Lextar, ranking among the global top 5 optoelectronic solution providers. Through its parent company, Ennostar Inc. (Taiwan Stock Code: 3714), the group offers a vertically integrated LED optoelectronic supply chain, covering epitaxy, chips, packaging, modules, and integrated solutions. This enables highly efficient, competitive one-stop services to meet diverse application needs. Headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, Ennostar has accumulated over 6,000 international patents and continues to deliver value-added services to global customers through leading technologies and innovative products. Ennostar is committed to the 4 core application domains, including automotive, advanced displays, smart sensing, and emerging markets such as AI optical interconnects and professional lighting. Leveraging its extensive group resources, Ennostar builds a Solution Value-Added ecosystem and positions itself as a strategic partner in customers' value chain.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

# # #

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

(818) 222-4000

steve@ssapr.com

SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edison-innovations-renews-license-agreement-with-ennostar-corpor-1137972