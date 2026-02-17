Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie: Greg Laurie to Host Harvest Crusade in Ohio, Bringing a Message of Hope to Canton

Free, one-night evangelistic event comes to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in June 2026

CANTON, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Pastor and evangelist Greg Laurie has announced a Harvest Crusade in Ohio, a large-scale, one-night evangelistic event coming to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on June 13, 2026. The event is free and open to the public and will feature live worship led by Chris Tomlin and Jeremy Camp, followed by a gospel message from Laurie and an invitation for attendees to make a personal commitment to Jesus Christ.

The Harvest Crusade is designed to bring hope to individuals and families across Ohio through the clear presentation of the gospel. Attendees are encouraged to invite friends, neighbors and loved ones to experience an evening of worship and community. In addition each Harvest Crusade is supported by local churches and volunteers, and the June 13 event was scheduled at the invitation of Ohio pastors and church leaders.

"We're seeing a remarkable openness to spiritual things among this generation," Laurie said. "My prayer is that the Harvest Crusades add fuel to the fire, so to speak, of the spiritual awakening we're seeing across our nation."

What Is a Harvest Crusade?

Started in 1990, Harvest Crusades are large-scale evangelistic events led by Pastor Greg Laurie that combine worship music, gospel preaching and a call to faith in Jesus. Over 35 years and with 125 events across the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia, Harvest Crusades have seen over 6 million in attendance. Cumulatively, more than 600,000 individuals have made professions of faith through these outreach events.

These events are intentionally designed to be accessible, welcoming and free to attend, with a focus on inviting those who may not regularly attend church to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ. Recent Harvest Crusades held at Angel Stadum in Anaheim, CA and Utah Valley University in Orem, UT have filled venues to capacity and overflow.

Harvest Crusade Ohio Details

Event: Harvest Crusade Ohio with Pastor Greg Laurie

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Speaker: Greg Laurie

Guest Artists: Chris Tomlin and Jeremy Camp

Admission: Free

More Details: harvest.org/ohio

Live-streaming: Available on harvest.org and the Harvest+ app

About Greg Laurie and Harvest Ministries

Greg Laurie is the founder and main speaker of the Harvest Crusades, senior pastor of Harvest Church, host of nationally syndication radio and television programs, bestselling author and inspiration for the 2023 "Jesus Revolution" film from Lionsgate. Through events, broadcast media, and films, Laurie and Harvest Ministries have seen over 1 million people make a profession of faith.

For press inquiries, email media@harvest.org or contact Harvest Ministries at https://harvest.org/contact-us/.

SOURCE: Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/greg-laurie-to-host-harvest-crusade-in-ohio-bringing-a-message-of-hope-to-cant-1137996