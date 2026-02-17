Inventus Mining Corp.: Inventus Announces Leadership Transition and Provides Pardo Operations Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV:IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company")announces a planned leadership transition, with Wesley Whymark appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Stefan Spears has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer and will remain a director. The Company's operational strategy and advancement plans remain unchanged.

Wesley Whymark, CEO, states:"I would like to sincerely thank Stefan for his leadership and continued commitment to Inventus. Building on our strong momentum at Pardo, I am committed to executing our strategy and delivering long-term value for shareholders."

Bulk Sampling Update

The Company reports that approximately 2,500 tonnes of the planned 5,000-tonne processing run at McEwen Inc.'s Stock Mill has been completed with results available soon. Processing was temporarily impacted by extreme cold weather conditions during the run. A schedule to process the remaining material at the mill will be provided soon.

Extraction of the additional 10,000-tonne bulk sample from Trench 1 North is progressing on time and within budget. This bulk sample represents 30,000 tonnes of the Company's 50,000-tonne bulk sample permit with the remaining 20,000 tonnes planned for extraction and processing in 2026.

Drilling Update

A total of 63 holes have been completed with assays pending. Results of these holes will be released when available. This drilling forms part of the Company's Phase 2 program, designed to further define and expand the continuity of the shallow, flat-lying gold mineralization in support of an initial mineral resource estimate on the property.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets, the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 207.9 million common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "if", "yet", "potential", "undetermined", "objective", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX venture exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX venture exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

