Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Sixty Six Capital Inc. (CSE: SIX) ("Sixty Six" or the "Company") announces that K33 AB ("K33") has entered into a share purchase agreement with significant shareholders of the Company (the "Sellers"), pursuant to which K33 has agreed to acquire an aggregate of 107,447,331 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company from the Sellers for a purchase price of CAD$4,738,296 (the "Transaction").

Upon closing of the Transaction, K33 will hold approximately 107,447,331 Common Shares, representing approximately 46.26% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, it is anticipated that David Rowe and Richard Croft will resign as directors of the Company.

The closing of the Transaction is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. It is anticipated that closing of the Transaction will occur on or before February 28, 2026.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital is a BTC treasury and Crypto asset investment company.

For more information, please visit: https://sixtysixcapital.com.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284104

Source: Sixty Six Capital Inc.