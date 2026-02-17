Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - RUA GOLD INC. (TSX: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has received approval for its secondary listing on the NZX Main Board Market operated by NZX Limited (NZX) in addition to its primary listing on the Toronto Securities Exchange (TSX).

RUA GOLD will commence trading on the NZX at 10.00am (New Zealand time) on February 23, 2026 under the symbol RGI.

The listing will enable New Zealand investors to have a live market to trade in RUA GOLD shares in their own time zone. Copies of RUA GOLD's Profile and Listing Application Letter in connection with its listing are available on the RUA GOLD website at https://ruagold.com/nzx-profile/.

Robert Eckford, CEO of RUA GOLD, commented: "Listing on the NZX marks a significant milestone for RUA GOLD as we advance our plans to become a gold-antimony producer in Reefton. We are proud to be strengthening our presence in New Zealand's mining sector and to provide Kiwi investors with the opportunity to participate directly in our growth story. This listing reflects our long-term commitment to New Zealand as we execute our development strategy."

RUA GOLD will continue to remain a "reporting issuer" under applicable Canadian securities laws, and its common shares will also remain listed on the TSX under the symbol "RUA" and the OTCQB under the symbol "NZAUF". RUA GOLD's existing shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the NZX listing.

About RUA GOLD

RUA GOLD is a well funded exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, their team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA GOLD's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with over 120,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2Moz of gold grading between 9 and 50g/t.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies RUA GOLD's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15Moz of gold and 60Moz of silver. Glamorgan is adjacent to OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, Wharekirauponga.

