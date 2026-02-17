West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") is pleased to announce that Nevada North Lithium LLC (NNL), the joint venture formed by Surge and Evolution Mining Limited (Evolution), has reported assay results from the Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP). The initial focus of this news release details the successful step-out holes along the western, southwestern, and southeastern edges of the current mineral resource boundary.

Drilling continues to confirm the scale and continuity of the deposit, intersecting thick, favorable claystone horizons on and beyond the edges of the previously established footprint.

Highlights of the 2025 Drill Program:

The nine-hole program, totaling 4,634.5 feet (1,412.6 meters), successfully achieved all its primary objectives: collecting critical data for upgrading the mineral resource (from inferred to indicated and measured); gathering essential geotechnical and hydrogeological data; and securing bulk samples for metallurgical test work critical to the planned 2026 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).

Southeastern Expansion: Step-out Hole NNL-037, located 640 meters east-southeast of the nearest hole, returned a cumulative thickness of 30.6 meters (100.5 ft) grading an average of 4,196 ppm Lithium (Li) , including critical minerals Rubidium (325 ppm Rb) and Cesium (112 ppm Cs) associated with Li mineralization.

Robust Geochemical Fingerprint: The program confirmed a positive correlation between elevated Cesium and Rubidium values and high-grade Lithium mineralization. This unique geochemical signature acts as a reliable pathfinder, de-risking future exploration and confirming that the mineralizing system is uniform across the entire 4.3 km strike length.

Western Flank Growth: Hole NNL-031 returned 70.5 meters (240.3 ft) of combined mineralization grading 3,432 ppm Li, plus interval-associated average grades of 282 ppm Rb and 118 ppm Cs. The most western hole to date, NNL-029, returned 42.3 meters (138.4 ft) at 3,306 ppm Li, and 259 ppm Rb/138 ppm Cs. A fault is interpreted from the 2024 RC hole NNL-023 , and these two holes help locate the terminus of the clays on the western edge, further refining the resource.

Southwestern Continuity: Hole NNL-034 successfully extended the mineralized horizon to the southwest, intersecting over 100 meters (330.6 ft) at 3,134 ppm Li. This hole also approaches an interpreted fault discovered in 2024 RC hole NNL-027 , bringing the resource further towards the basin margin at this location.

Open to the south and the east: The 2025 program confirms what geophysical surveys previously suggested: the high-grade Nevada North basin is larger than currently modeled and remains open to the south, and east. No boundary has been established by drilling in these directions.

Table 1. NNLP 2025 core drilling, total mineralization

Hole ID Thickness (m) Thickness (ft) Li (ppm) Cs (ppm) Rb (ppm) NNL-029 42.3 138.4 3306 96 220 NNL-031 70.5 240.3 3432 118 282 NNL-034 50.4 165.3 3134 91 173 NNL-037 30.6 100.5 4196 112 325 1,250 ppm Li cutoff grade, no internal dilution





Resource Upgrade Focus: The infill drilling successfully increased data density within the existing resource footprint, providing the necessary information to support the upgrade of Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured classifications - a crucial step for the PFS.

Comprehensive PFS Data Acquired: The program systematically collected crucial data beyond primary lithium assays, including large-diameter (PQ) core for metallurgical testing, detailed geotechnical logging and televiewer data, and hydrogeological data including Vibrating Wire Piezometer (VWP) installations.

Table 2. Mineralized intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Thick (m) From (ft) To (ft) Thick (ft) Li (ppm) Cs (ppm) Rb (ppm) NNL-029 0 11.49 11.5 0 37.7 37.7 3989 138 259 NNL-029 22.86 34.44 11.6 75 113 38 3000 89 200 NNL-029 48.64 51.69 3.1 159.6 169.6 10 1775 63 140 NNL-029 63.88 75.98 12.1 209.6 249.3 39.7 3868 88 265 NNL-029 80.34 81.26 1.0 263.6 266.6 3 1335 48 56 NNL-029 97.9 100.94 3.0 321.2 331.2 10 1783 42 104 NNL-029 Total 42.3 Total 138.4 3306 96 220



From (m) To (m) Thick (m) From (ft) To (ft) Thick (ft) Li (ppm) Cs (ppm) Rb (ppm) NNL-031 14.54 48.16 33.62 47.7 158 110.3 4468 159 349 NNL-031 58.82 80.16 21.3 193 263 70 3169 98 239 NNL-031 102.71 107.59 4.88 328 353 25 1631 56 199 NNL-031 119.78 130.45 10.67 393 428 35 1982 71 217 NNL-031 Total 70.51 Total 240.3 3432 118 282

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Thick (m) From (ft) To (ft) Thick (ft) Li (ppm) Cs (ppm) Rb (ppm) NNL-034 5.79 16.55 10.76 19 54.3 35.3 2061 65 139 NNL-034 29.56 69.19 39.63 97 227 130 3425 99 182 NNL-034 Total 50.39 Total 165.3 3134 91 173 Hole ID From (m) To (m) Thick (m) From (ft) To (ft) Thick (ft) Li (ppm) Cs (ppm) Rb (ppm) NNL-037 0 3.66 3.7 0 12 12 3687 97 221 NNL-037 10.52 19.2 8.7 34.5 63 28.5 4870 137 369 NNL-037 25.0 40.2 15.2 82.0 132.0 50.0 4353 111 364 NNL-037 50.9 53.95 3.1 167 177 10 2103 68 124 NNL-037 Total 30.63 Total 100.5 4196 112 325

Mr. Greg Reimer, CEO, President and Director of Surge, commented "these drill holes materially enhance the scale of the Nevada North Lithium Project. Intersecting nearly 4,200 ppm lithium in a 640-meter step-out to the southeast in NNL-037 is a significant achievement. Not only is the system continuous, but we are encountering some of our highest grades at the very edges of the known footprint. It is increasingly clear that we have only begun to tap the true potential size of this premier lithium asset."

SAMPLE CUSTODY AND HANDLING, QA/QC

For the 2025 drilling program, Surge geologists implemented a rigorous quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) protocol. Drill core was logged, photographed, split, and sampled at the Company's secure sample processing facility in Twin Falls, Idaho, with sample intervals typically set at 5 feet (1.52m), adjusted for lithological contacts. Core was cut using a diamond saw for competent rock or by hand for softer clay-rich intervals to ensure representative sampling.

Samples were placed in barcode-labeled standard 20"x24" polyester Heavy Sentry bags. For the entire 2025 drill program, 134 out of 806 QA/QC samples were submitted, representing approximately 16.6% of the 806 total samples analyzed. This included the systematic insertion of certified reference materials (MEG standards), blanks, and quarter-core duplicates.

Blanks: 43 blank samples were inserted. All but one returned values < 50 ppm Li, consistent with background levels for the blank material used. One outlier was reported at 81.8 ppm Li.

Standards: 47 lithium standards were inserted, comprising three certified grades (approximately 720 ppm, 1606 ppm, and 2536 ppm Li). All standards performed within acceptable limits, demonstrating high analytical accuracy across the grade range. Note: This program introduced a new site-specific standard grading 2,536 ppm Li, developed directly from NNLP mineralized material to ensure matrix-matched analytical accuracy.

Duplicates: 44 duplicate samples were analyzed. All duplicates fell within 10% tolerance, confirming excellent reproducibility of the sampling and analytical methods.

Qualified Person:

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, Geological Advisor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release. Mr. Morris has verified the data disclosed respecting the drill program by reviewing all available information. There were no limitations on the verification process.





Figure 1. Drill Hole Location Map for 2025 Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9838/284034_51e92d77e4a4c884_001full.jpg

The Company wishes to clarify that, in connection with the closing of the private placement, it issued an aggregate of 27,777,780 units (previously announced as 27,777,980 units) at a price of $0.90 per unit for total gross proceeds of $25,000,000 (previously announced as $25,000,000), comprised of 22,222,000 units issued pursuant to the LIFE Offering (previously announced as 22,222,200 units) and 5,555,780 units issued pursuant to the Concurrent Offering (previously announced as 5,555,780 units). As each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, the Company issued a total of 13,888,890 warrants (previously announced as 13,888,990 warrants), with each full warrant exercisable at $1.35 until February 3, 2029. All other terms of the private placement remain unchanged.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals Inc., a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The project focuses on development of high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering battery electric storage and electric vehicles. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and a listing on the OTCQX Market in the USA, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration.

About Evolution Mining Limited

Evolution Mining is a leading, globally relevant gold miner. Evolution operates six mines, comprising five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, Mungari in Western Australia, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada, and an 80% share in Northparkes in New South Wales.

About Nevada North Lithium LLC

Nevada North Lithium LLC owns the Nevada North Lithium Project southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County. The first three rounds of drilling at the project identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 4,300 meters and a known width of greater than 1,500 meters. Highly anomalous soil values and geophysical surveys suggest there is potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The Nevada North Lithium Project has a pit-constrained Inferred Resource containing an estimated 11.24 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) grading 3010 ppm Li at a 1,250-ppm cutoff. The recently completed PEA reported an after-tax NPV8% US $9.17 Billion and after-tax IRR of 22.8% at $24,000/t LCE and an OPEX of US $5,243/t LCE.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"



Greg Reimer,

President & CEO

Keep up-to-date with Surge Battery Metals:

Source: Surge Battery Metals Inc.