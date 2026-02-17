Anzeige
17.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
Montel Partners with TMU Researchers to Advance Pollinator-Independent Indoor Berry Production in Canada

MONTMAGNY, QC, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montel Inc., Canada's leading manufacturer of high-density mobile systems, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with researchers from Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) to support the development of a groundbreaking pollinator-independent indoor berry production.

MoFarm by Montel - Logo

This initiative is made possible through major support from the Weston Family Foundation, via the Homegrown Innovation Challenge Scaling Phase, which invests in innovative Canadian solutions to enable reliable, year-round berry production.

As part of this collaboration, Montel will build and host a dedicated pilot farm named MoFarm, where TMU's new airflow-based pollination technology will be tested and evaluated under controlled, real-world growing conditions.

A National Effort to Reinvent Food Production

In June 2025, TMU researchers Professor Habiba Bougherara and Professor Lesley Campbell were awarded a grant that will provide up to $5 million to advance their work on a novel system that enables raspberries - and potentially other berries - to be grown indoors without bees. Their innovation centers on a patented airflow and microclimate system capable of autonomously transferring pollen between flowers, addressing one of the most persistent challenges in controlled-environment agriculture.

The Weston Family Foundation's commitment to strengthening Canada's domestic food production ecosystem has been instrumental in propelling this work forward. Montel is honored to contribute to this national vision by providing the infrastructure where scientific discovery and engineering excellence converge.

Montel's Role: Enabling Real-World Innovation

Montel joins the project as a recognized leader in indoor vertical farming systems, bringing engineering expertise and a purpose-built testing environment to support TMU's scientific leadership.

MoFarm, located adjacent to Montel's manufacturing facility in Montmagny, Québec and designed by Montel, will serve as a pivotal site to:

  • Assess the performance of the pollination technology
  • Run continuous, year-round growing cycles
  • Provide a research environment that mirrors real vertical farming conditions
  • Strengthen collaboration between TMU scientists and Montel experts

This pilot farm embodies the shared commitment to building a more resilient, sustainable, and self-sufficient food future for Canada.

"Montel's mission has always been to help growers 'grow more' with less space. Collaborating with TMU allows us to push the boundaries of what indoor agriculture can achieve when advanced science and engineering work hand in hand."

- Yves Bélanger, VP Sales - Vertical Farming, Montel Inc.

A Breakthrough in Pollinator-Independent Indoor Farming

TMU's research targets a critical barrier in indoor berry cultivation: achieving effective pollination without bees. By uniting plant science, mechanical engineering, and precise microclimate control, the project aims to:

  • Support pollinator-independent fruit set
  • Reduce reliance on vulnerable pollinator populations
  • Improve yield predictability in indoor environments
  • Enable multi-layer berry production through compact plant architecture
  • Advance sustainable, Canadian-grown berries year-round

"This funding allows us to build and test a system that could transform indoor berry production in Canada. Partnering with Montel gives us the ability to validate our technology under real indoor growing conditions."

- Professor Habiba Bougherara, Toronto Metropolitan University

About Montel Inc.

Founded in 1924 in Montmagny, Québec, Montel is a North American leader in high-density mobile storage and vertical farming systems. With a legacy of engineering excellence, Montel designs turnkey vertical farming solutions that help organizations maximize space, efficiency, and sustainability. Learn more at montel.com.

Montel Inc.
sales@montel.com

1-877-935-0236
montel.com/mofarm

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903388/Montel_Montel_Partners_with_TMU_Researchers_to_Advance_Pollinato.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/montel-partners-with-tmu-researchers-to-advance-pollinator-independent-indoor-berry-production-in-canada-302687815.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
