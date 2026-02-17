Amai Proteins: sweelin is now FDA GRAS Approved, Clearing the Path for Accelerated U.S. Commercialization

Amai Proteins announces a major milestone for sweelin in the U.S. market. The U.S. FDA has completed its review of the GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) notice for sweelin and confirmed it has no safety concerns regarding the use of sweelin as a general sweetener. The GRAS Notice was submitted just nine months ago, reflecting the strength and quality of Amai Protein's comprehensive safety dossier.

sweelin is a next-generation sweet protein that enables significant sugar reduction and replaces conventional sweeteners with a protein-based alternative, designed to deliver superior clean taste, competitive cost, and improved formulation performance.

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With this regulatory milestone, Amai Proteins can now move quickly to run product trials and accelerate sales and market adoption with U.S. Food and Beverage customers.

This milestone builds on other groundbreaking developments for sweelin:

1.The world's First Clinical Trial on a Sweet Protein: Amai Proteins successfully completed a clinical study demonstrating that sweelin does not impact blood glucose or insulin levels.

2.Clean Label and consumer-friendly: sweelin can be labeled as "Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein", as confirmed by legal counsel. This means manufacturers can use sweelin inside products with simple, and easily understandable ingredient lists (no artificial additives, E-numbers, or complex chemical names) appealing to health-conscious consumers and aligning with today's Clean Label trend.

Together, these achievements make sweelin a unique, high-potential and safe protein sweetener that also fits perfectly with the strong trend of protein-focused and GLP-1-friendly food and beverage innovations. Its Clean Label compatibility adds extra appeal for both manufacturers and consumers.

"Receiving FDA GRAS notification for sweelin is a pivotal step for Amai," said Amir Guttman, CEO of Amai Proteins. This milestone validates our regulatory strategy and allows us to move forward with commercialization discussions with partners who are looking for Clean Label, next-generation sweetening solutions."

Amai Proteins is now connecting with investors and partners to leverage these regulatory and clinical milestones for fast market entry and strong growth opportunities.

About Amai Proteins

Amai Proteins develops and commercializes IP-protected sweet proteins for the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries. The company's Pro3 Technology Platform combines AI computational protein design, precision fermentation, and food technology to create scalable, high-performance proteins.

Amai's lead product, sweelin, is a monellin-based sweet protein inspired by the serendipity berry and is approximately 3,000 times sweeter than sugar weight-to-weight. Backed by a growing patent portfolio, sweelin is designed for stability, affordability, and compatibility with industrial food processing.

sweelin is produced via precision fermentation and can be used across beverages, condiments, confectionery, chewing gum, and dietary supplements. Amai Proteins works with leading food and supplement manufacturers to enable sugar reduction of up to 70%, without sacrificing taste, cost, or sustainability.

For more information:

Dr. Amir Guttman, CEO, Amai Proteins

press@amaiproteins.com

