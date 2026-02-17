POCML 7 Inc.: Verdera Energy and POCML 7 Complete Filing Statement and Technical Report

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Verdera Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Verdera") and POCML 7 Inc. (TSXV:POC.P) ("POCML7"), announced today that in connection with their proposed Qualifying Transaction previously announced on November 3, 2025 and November 26, 2025 (the "Transaction"), they have filed their filing statement dated February 13, 2026 (the "Filing Statement") under POCML7's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are encouraged to review the Filing Statement for full details of the Transaction. Subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the Transaction is scheduled to close on or about February 20, 2026, with trading anticipated to resume two trading days following close. In connection with the Transaction, POCML7 intends to change its name to "Verdera Energy Corp." and continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") as a Tier 1 mining issuer under the new trading symbol "V".

In connection with the Filing Statement, Verdera and POCML7 also filed a technical report in relation to the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte Project titled "Crownpoint and Hosta Butte Uranium Project, McKinley County, New Mexico, USA"dated December 5, 2025 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared by BRS Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and is available under POCML7's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, final TSX-V acceptance.

About Verdera Energy Corp.

Following closing of the Transaction, the listed company will carry on the business of Verdera. Verdera is focused on the development of uranium assets in New Mexico, considered to be the 7th largest uranium producing district in the world1,2. Verdera is working to advance its significant known In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") amenable uranium projects to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable domestic uranium in the United States backed by strategic shareholder enCore Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: EU TSXV: EU). Strategically positioned with mineral rights spanning approximately 400 square miles in the Grants Uranium District, Verdera's principal asset is the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte Project.

Verdera is committed to fostering strong community relations and promoting environmental stewardship. The Company strives to collaborate closely with local communities and exclusively advance projects that can utilize the environmentally sound ISR uranium extraction technology.

The New Mexico Properties

Verdera holds the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte Project which hosts 23.4 million pounds eU3O8 ("uranium") indicated resource and 5.36 million pounds uranium inferred resource, and several other uranium properties with historical 59.3 million pounds uranium mineral resources that lie within the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico, USA. The Company holds extensive historical exploration data on these pipeline projects that can be utilized to advance verification of historical estimates and conversion to current mineral resources, as well as to expand on and/or discover additional uranium resources. The New Mexico Grants Uranium District has historically produced ~350 million pounds uranium or nearly 40% of all uranium mined in the United States1,2.

Crownpoint and Hosta Butte Project

The Crownpoint and Hosta Butte Project is the principal asset of Verdera, located in New Mexico, with total indicated mineral resource of 23,416,000 pounds uranium and total inferred mineral resource of 5,362,000 pounds uranium as follows:

Total Indicated Mineral Resources

0.02% eU3O8 Grade Cutoff and GT Cutoff* >0.50 ft% Total Indicated Resource Verdera Controlled Crownpoint Pounds eU3O8 17,860,000 14,818,000 Tons 7,511,000 6,091,000 Avg. Grade % eU3O8 0.119 0.121 Hosta Butte Pounds eU3O8 8,598,000 8,598,000 Tons 2,952,000 2,952,000 Avg. Grade % eU3O8 0.146 0.146 Total Indicated Mineral Resource Pounds eU3O8 26,458,000 23,416,000 Tons 10,463,000 9,043,000 Avg. Grade % eU3O8 0.126 0.129

*GT cutoff: Minimum Grade (% eU3O8) x Thickness (Feet) for Grade > 0.02 % eU3O8.

Notes:

S-K 1300, NI 43-101, and CIM definitions were followed for definition of Mineral Resources.

In Situ Mineral Resource are estimated at minimum GT cut-off of 0.50.

Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term Uranium price of US$83 per pound.

Bulk density is 15 ft 3 /ton.

Metallurgical Recovery 80%.

Estimated grades are based on ISR recovery.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Pounds and tons as reported are rounded to the nearest 1,000.

Mineral Resource estimate prepared by Carl Warren with an effective date of February 25, 2025.

To the author's knowledge, there are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources, other than the noted potential for local opposition.

Total Inferred Mineral Resources

0.02% eU3O8 Grade Cutoff and GT Cutoff* >0.50 ft% Total Inferred Resource Verdera Controlled Crownpoint Pounds eU3O8 1,320,000 1,268,000 Tons 593,000 566,000 Avg. Grade % eU3O8 0.111 0.112 Hosta Butte Pounds eU3O8 4,094,000 4,094,000 Tons 1,427,000 1,427,000 Avg. Grade % eU3O8 0.143 0.143 Total Inferred Mineral Resource Pounds eU3O8 5,414,000 5,362,000 Tons 2,020,000 1,993,000 Avg. Grade % eU3O8 0.134 0.134

*GT cutoff: Minimum Grade (% eU3O8) x Thickness (Feet) for Grade > 0.02 % eU3O8.

Notes:

S-K 1300, NI 43-101, and CIM definitions were followed for definition of Mineral Resources.

In Situ Mineral Resource are estimated at minimum GT cut-off of 0.50.

Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term Uranium price of US$83 per pound.

Bulk density is 15 ft 3 /ton.

Metallurgical Recovery 80%.

Estimated grades are based on ISR recovery.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Pounds and tons as reported are rounded to the nearest 1,000.

Mineral Resource estimate prepared by Carl Warren with an effective date of February 25, 2025.

To the author's knowledge, there are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources, other than the noted potential for local opposition.

See the Technical Report for more detail regarding the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte Project.

Other Projects

Verdera also holds a number of other uranium properties in New Mexico, including the following:

Historic Mineral Resources

Historic Resources Project Million Tons Grade eU3O8% Attributable U3O8 (M lbs.) Nose Rock3.1-2 11.8 0.148 35.0 West Largo4 2.9 0.30 17.2 Ambrosia Lake5.1-7 2.0 0.176 7.1 Total Historic Mineral Resources 59.3

A Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as a current mineral resource. Results in the table above were obtained from various reports, including technical reports under earlier versions of NI43-101, prepared by/for prior operators of the properties as described on the Company's website at www.verderauranium.com. The Company believes the historical results are relevant and reliable for the purposes of confirmatory review and analysis and defining areas for further exploration work. Additional work will be required to verify and update historical estimates, including a review of assumptions, parameters, methods and testing, and confirmatory exploration and analysis where required. The historical estimates do not use the current mineral resource categories prescribed under NI 43-101. The Company is not treating historical estimates as current mineral resources.

Historic Mineral Resources - References

Nose Rock

3.1On February 9, 2009, Strathmore Minerals Corp., a former Nose Rock project owner, filed an NI 43-101 "Technical Report on Section 1, T18N, R12W, Nose Rock Uranium Property, McKinley County, New Mexico" (M. Hassan Alief) on SEDAR, including a mineral resource estimate for the property. The estimate was made using a polygonal estimation methodology of uranium content based on gamma logs from more than 185 holes drilled on the property by Phillips Uranium Company. This report estimated a measured resource of 309,570 tons containing 905,681 pounds of U3O8 with an average grade of 0.146%, an indicated resource of 574,521 tons containing 1,687,805 pounds of U3O8 with an average grade of 0.147% and an inferred resource of 167,012 tons containing 452,129 pounds of U3O8 with an average grade of 0.135%.

3.2On December 31, 2011, Behre Dolbear & Company completed a report for URI for the property excluding Section 1, T18N, R12W, entitled "Technical Report on the Nose Rock, New Mexico, Uranium Project of Uranium Resources, Inc.". The report outlines a historic mineral resource estimate for the property. The estimates were prepared using a polygonal methodology based on gamma logs from more than 1,200 drill holes. This report estimates a measured resource of 2.7 Mt containing 7.7M pounds of U3O8 with an average grade of 0.14%, an indicated resource of 4.8 Mt containing 14.5 M pounds of U3O8 with an average grade of 0.15% and an inferred resource of 3.2 Mt totaling 9.7 M pounds of U3O8 with an average grade of 0.15%.

West Largo

4In 2011, Robert Maxwell, of Behre Dolbear & Company, (December 31, 2011) completed a technical report and mineral resource estimate for URI, based on results of 1,580 drill holes. An estimate for the property was reported using, in part, a general outline method. Quantities of mineralized material were estimated using different parameters for cut-off grade and minimum mining intervals that were not always documented. The estimated uranium resource was formerly reported as "Demonstrated" or "Probable", Maxwell reports the Historical Mineral Resource as Indicated. The Inferred estimate is reported by Nakaoka, R., 1982, in Maxwell, December 31, 2011.

Ambrosia Lake

5.1Sec 13-13N-9W estimated by Nelson, Jon, Uranium Resources Inc., June 29, 2007, in Wilton, Dean, CPG, March 30, 2018, Technical Report on the Ambrosia Lake Uranium Project, McKinley County, N.M., Westwater Resources Inc, Centennial, Colorado. Cutoff at 6 feet of 0.10%. Circle tangent method with maximum radius of 50 feet.

5.2Sec 17-13N-9W estimated by Nelson, Jon, Uranium Resources Inc., January 18, 2008, in Wilton, Dean, CPG, March 30, 2018, see note 2, Cutoff at 0.03% and 0.3 grade x thickness. Circle tangent method with maximum radius of 50 feet.

5.3Sec 5-14N-10W estimated by Pathfinder Mines, 1980, Mine Plan, in Wilton, Dean, CPG, March 30, 2018, see note 2 above, "diluted to 6 feet at zero grade", Proven and Potential Reserves.

5.4Sec 7-14N-10W estimated by Pathfinder Mines, 1980, Mine Plan, in Wilton, Dean, CPG, March 30, 2018, see note 2 above, "diluted to 6 feet at zero grade", Proven and Potential Reserves.

5.5Sec 23-14N-10W estimated by Yancy & Associates, May 1997, Mine Plan - Sections 23 and 25 Ambrosia Lake, New Mexico, for Rio Algom Mining Corporation, Quivira Mining Company, in Wilton, Dean, CPG, March 30, 2018, see note 2 above, Reported as Remaining Reserves estimated by "mapped stope development" with thicknesses ranging from 7 feet to 48 feet.

5.6Sec 25-14N-10W estimated by Yancy & Associates, May 1997, Mine Plan - Sections 23 and 25 Ambrosia Lake, New Mexico, for Rio Algom Mining Corporation, Quivira Mining Company, in Wilton, Dean, CPG, March 30, 2018, see note 2 above, Reported as Remaining Reserves estimated by "mapped stope development" with thicknesses ranging from 11 feet to 25 feet.

5.7Sec 27-14N-10W estimated by Capitan, Melvin, Feb 25, 2008, Uranium Resources Inc., "Ore Reserve Calculation Sheet 3, T14N R10W Section 27", in Maxwell, Robert, CPG and Bernard Guarnera, March 1, 2010, Technical Report on Ambrosia Lake Project, Section 27, et al., Behre Dolbear Report 07-019, reported as Indicated Resources, Cutoff = 0.04%, and 0.04% grade x thickness. Circle tangent method with maximum radius of 50 feet.

Mark Pelizza, MSc, C.P.G, a Director and Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

1Virginia McMcLemore, V.T., 2009, In-situ recovery of sandstone uranium deposits in New Mexico: Past, present, and future issues and potential: Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration Inc., Annual Convention, Denver, Feb 2009, Preprint 09-21. Uranium Resources in New Mexico.

2McLemore, Virginia T., Prin. Senior Economic Geologist, "Uranium Resources in New Mexico", New Mexico Bureau of Geology & Mineral Resources" which incorporates a table entitled: Estimated uranium resources in New Mexico, 2017 (updated from McLemore, et al., 2011, 2013.

