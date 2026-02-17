Wellows Launches AI Search Visibility Platform for Agencies and Startups

As AI search becomes the front door to discovery, Wellows helps agencies & startups control how their brands appear, perform, and are referenced inside AI-generated answers

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Wellows today announced the launch of the Wellows AI Search Visibility Platform, built for agencies and startups that need to understand and manage how they show up across AI-powered search and answer engines.

AI-driven answer experiences are changing how brands get found, and teams now face new execution challenges: identifying where brands are mentioned (and where they are missing) in AI generated answers, and how representation changes over time. Agencies also need a scalable way to translate AI visibility into consistent client communication.

"Agencies don't just need another SEO tool, they need clarity across multi-client work, content strategy, outreach, and performance history," said Masab Gadit, Founder and CEO at Wellows. "That's exactly what we set out to solve with Wellows. Wellows is an autonomous marketing platform built to help agencies and startups monitor their AI visibility and turn those insights into workflows that help your team plan smarter, execute faster, and report clearly."

Challenges Addressed

Brand mention visibility in AI generated answers: Visibility into where brands appear, when they do not, and how they are represented.

Outreach prioritization: Clearer signals to guide outreach and content efforts connected to AI visibility.

Agency reporting at scale: They need faster, repeatable reporting across multiple clients without manual checking.

Performance changes over time: Historical context to compare results and track progress.

Launch Features

Here's a quick look at the features:

Wellows Outreach: Supports outreach planning by surfacing where brands are mentioned (and missing) in AI generated answers, helping teams prioritize outreach and content around visibility gaps and opportunities.

Historical Performance Monitoring & Comparison: Enables teams to monitor changes in AI visibility over time and compare performance across time periods, clients, or categories to understand progress and direction.

Client Reporting: Provides client-ready reporting that agencies can use to communicate visibility, progress, and changes over time in a consistent format across accounts.

Team Invites: Allows to collaborate by inviting colleagues and stakeholders into the platform, supporting shared visibility and coordinated execution.

API & Integrations: Wellows integrates with Google Search Console, provides an API for client reporting, and offers a WordPress integration that lets you send and draft blog posts directly, so it fits seamlessly into your team's existing workflow.

Availability

The Wellows AI Search Visibility Platform is available now. To learn more, visit wellows.com.

About Wellows

Wellows is an AI search visibility platform that helps agencies, startups, and SMEs understand and control how they appear in AI generated answers. As AI reshapes discovery, Wellows equips teams to manage representation, protect narrative accuracy, and improve performance inside AI search.

