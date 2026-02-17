Este Favor was recognized at the 2026 International Istanbul Awards for its implementation of AI-supported hair mapping and hybrid transplant protocols, emphasizing data-driven planning and donor area preservation standards.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Este Favor received an award at the 2026 International Istanbul Awards, an organization evaluating institutions across healthcare, aesthetics, and technology sectors. The recognition was accepted on behalf of the institution by Medical Director Merve Kaya and International Patient Coordinator Neva Cinar. The evaluation criteria for the hair transplant category included clinical infrastructure, operational standards, the integration of technology into medical protocols, international patient coordination systems, and the consistency of clinical procedures. In the 2026 evaluation process, the jury noted the implementation of data-driven planning models within the facility.

AI-Supported Planning and Hybrid Protocols

The hair transplant industry has seen changes with the integration of artificial intelligence-supported planning systems. At Este Favor, AI Hair Mapping technology is utilized in the pre-operative planning phase to analyze scalp condition, donor area density, hair loss patterns, and facial proportions to generate a transplant strategy. Medical Director Merve Kaya commented regarding the shift away from standardized templates, noting that data analysis and AI-supported modeling contribute to the planning process. This technology is utilized in high-graft procedures regarding density mapping.

Another element noted during the evaluation was the clinic's implementation of a hybrid hair transplant protocol. The hybrid approach combines Sapphire FUE and DHI techniques based on individual requirements. Within this model, the frontal hairline is designed using sapphire channel techniques, while mid-scalp and crown regions utilize DHI implantation. Graft direction and placement angles are determined through analysis. AI Hair Mapping supports this planning by providing pre-operative modeling regarding which technique should be applied to specific scalp regions.

International Coordination and Industry Outlook

Istanbul is a destination for hair transplant procedures, where international patient management and operational transparency are evaluation factors. International Patient Coordinator Neva Cinar stated that hair transplantation is a planning and communication process, emphasizing that data-based pre-analysis allows patients to review the plan before the operation. The AI Hair Mapping system generates pre-operative analytical reports that can be shared with patients prior to surgery. Modern hair transplant standards include donor area management, where data-driven mapping systems assist in calculating donor density distribution before surgery.

According to the jury's evaluation summary, factors included the integration of AI-supported planning systems, the implementation of hybrid hair transplant techniques, and international patient coordination processes. Following the ceremony, discussions among industry representatives focused on the role of artificial intelligence in hair transplant planning. Este Favor announced plans to continue its technological infrastructure work throughout 2026. The institution also intends to present clinical insights related to artificial intelligence in hair transplant planning at international medical conferences. Amid international demand and comparisons regarding hair transplant Turkey price benchmarks, the clinic confirmed that its 2026 pricing model will remain consistent with 2025 levels.

About Este Favor Hair Transplant Center

Este Favor is an Istanbul-based medical institution specializing in hair transplant procedures. The clinic applies a hybrid surgical approach combining Sapphire FUE and DHI techniques, supported by AI-assisted planning systems. With a multidisciplinary team model and international patient coordination infrastructure, the center focuses on treatment strategies and process management.

