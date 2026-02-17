Fabricate LLC: Fabricate Launches AI-Powered Full-Stack App Builder

Fabricate: AI app builder generating React/TypeScript code with databases, Stripe payments, authentication, and Cloudflare edge deployment - no coding needed. Users fully own all source code.

ANCHORAGE, AK / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Fabricate, a new AI-powered development platform, has officially launched its AI app builder that enables anyone to create fully functional web applications by describing them in plain English. The platform generates production-ready React and TypeScript code, connects databases, integrates payment processing, sets up user authentication, and deploys to a global edge network - all within minutes and without requiring users to write a single line of code.

The launch arrives at a time when demand for custom software far exceeds the global supply of developers. According to industry estimates, the worldwide shortage of software engineers will surpass 85 million by 2030, leaving businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs without access to the technical talent needed to bring their ideas to market. Fabricate aims to close that gap by making full-stack application development accessible to founders, designers, product managers, and non-technical professionals.

How Fabricate Works

Users start a project on Fabricate by describing the application they want to build in natural language. The AI analyzes the description, plans the architecture, and generates the entire application - frontend interface, backend logic, database schema, and API endpoints - in a single generation cycle that typically completes in two to five minutes.

The output is not a prototype, a wireframe, or a drag-and-drop page locked inside a proprietary platform. Fabricate produces real source code built on modern technologies including React 19, TypeScript, and TailwindCSS on the frontend, with Cloudflare Workers and D1 serverless databases powering the backend. Users own the code entirely and can export, modify, or deploy it anywhere.

After the initial generation, users refine their application through conversation. Requesting changes like adding a payment checkout flow, modifying the navigation layout, or integrating a new feature is done by describing the change in plain English. The AI modifies the existing codebase without starting over, allowing rapid iteration that would traditionally take days or weeks of development time.

Full-Stack Capabilities Out of the Box

What distinguishes Fabricate from existing no-code and low-code platforms is the depth of its output. Each application generated through the platform includes:

Database integration. Fabricate automatically scaffolds database schemas using Cloudflare D1, a serverless SQLite database that runs at the edge. Tables, relationships, and queries are generated based on the application requirements described by the user.

Payment processing. Stripe integration is built in, supporting customer checkout, subscription billing, and marketplace payouts through Stripe Connect. The AI generates the complete payment flow including checkout sessions, webhook handlers, and confirmation pages.

User authentication. Applications include full authentication systems with email and password registration, social login providers, role-based access control, and session management across devices.

One-click deployment. Completed applications deploy to Cloudflare's global edge network with a single click. Every deployment includes SSL certificates, automatic scaling, and support for custom domains. Applications are served from over 300 data centers worldwide.

Code ownership. Unlike no-code platforms that lock users into proprietary ecosystems, Fabricate generates standard React and TypeScript code that users own outright. Applications can be exported to GitHub, deployed to any hosting provider, or handed to a development team for further customization.

Addressing the Build vs. Buy Problem

The traditional path to launching a custom web application presents founders and businesses with a difficult tradeoff. Hiring a development team costs between $50,000 and $150,000 for a minimum viable product and takes four to eight months. No-code platforms offer faster timelines but limit functionality and create vendor lock-in, where the application cannot exist outside the platform it was built on.

Fabricate is designed to eliminate that tradeoff. The platform combines the speed of no-code tools with the flexibility and ownership of custom development. A marketplace application that would traditionally require months of development and a team of three to five engineers can be generated, customized, and deployed in under an hour by a single person with no technical background.

The platform offers a free tier for users to build and test applications, with Pro plans available for additional generation credits, private projects, and custom domain support.

The Rise of AI-Powered Development

Fabricate enters a rapidly growing market for AI development tools. The global low-code and no-code development platform market is expected to reach $187 billion by 2030, driven by the demand for faster software delivery and the persistent shortage of qualified developers.

The concept of "vibe coding" - building software by describing what you want rather than writing code - has gained significant traction among founders, indie hackers, and non-technical professionals. Fabricate represents the next evolution of this approach, where the AI generates not just frontend interfaces but complete full-stack applications with databases, APIs, authentication, and deployment infrastructure.

The platform supports a wide range of application types, from SaaS dashboards and e-commerce stores to marketplaces, client portals, and internal business tools. Fabricate also offers over 20 clone templates for popular application models including Airbnb, Shopify, Slack, Notion, and Stripe, giving users a structured starting point that they can customize to their specific requirements.

About Fabricate

Fabricate is an AI-powered full-stack application builder that turns natural language descriptions into production-ready web applications. Built on Cloudflare's global infrastructure, the platform generates real React and TypeScript code with integrated databases, payments, authentication, and one-click deployment. Fabricate is designed for founders, startups, agencies, and professionals who need to build and ship custom software without hiring a development team.

To learn more or start building, visit fabricate.build.

