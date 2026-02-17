ESGold Corp: ESGold Appoints Galen Carson to Advisory Board

Appointment formalizes an expanded relationship with Caram Media founder whose strategic leadership has helped reposition ESGold as a near-term gold and silver producer with district-scale upside

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Galen Carson, Founder and Principal of Caram Media Inc., to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Carson has worked closely with ESGold since October 2024 through Caram Media, establishing a long-term strategic relationship that has spanned more than a year and coincided with a fundamental transformation of the Company. The appointment reflects the evolution of a relationship that has played a meaningful role in strengthening ESGold's capital markets strategy, investor positioning, and broader market visibility.

Since that time, the Company has raised more than C$20 million to advance its fully permitted Montauban Gold-Silver Project toward production, while expanding its shareholder base and market presence. Over this period, ESGold's market capitalization has grown materially as the Company transitioned from a small-cap development story into a pre-production company with a clear path forward.

"Over the past year, ESGold has undergone a fundamental transformation," said Gordon Robb, Chief Executive Officer. "We secured the capital required to move Montauban toward production, strengthened our shareholder base, and significantly elevated the technical understanding of the asset. Galen has worked alongside our team throughout this evolution, contributing across capital markets strategy, business development, and corporate positioning. We are pleased to formalize that relationship as we enter the next phase of growth."

As an Advisor, Mr. Carson will continue to support ESGold across strategic planning, capital markets engagement, and long-term value positioning as the Company advances toward near-term production and executes its exploration and growth initiatives.

"I'm honored to be joining ESGold's Advisory Board and to be taking this relationship to the next level," said Mr. Carson. "What initially attracted me to ESGold was the immense potential of the asset and the team. What has reinforced my conviction over the past year is the Company's disciplined execution - raising capital responsibly, advancing construction, and redefining the scale of Montauban through modern geological work. With production approaching and exploration accelerating in parallel, ESGold is positioned to demonstrate the full potential of this project. I believe the most transformative chapter for ESGold and its shareholders is still ahead."

The formalization of Mr. Carson's advisory role reflects ESGold's continued commitment to strengthening its leadership bench as it advances toward production and accelerates exploration across its expanded Montauban land package. With construction progressing, a fully funded path to first gold and silver production in 2026, and a rapidly evolving geological understanding of the district-scale opportunity, ESGold enters this next phase with momentum and a clear strategic roadmap.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

For further information please contact ir@esgold.com or 604-885-1348

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding metallurgical recoveries, project economics, construction timelines, and exploration potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: the ANT-based 3D geological model, its results and interpretation of the same, the newly staked land of the Company and the possibility for mineralization therein, conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

