Real Time Risk Solutions Launches AI-Powered Claims Module to Turn Static Loss Runs into Live Claims Intelligence

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Real Time Risk Solutions (RTRS), a leading mobile-first risk management platform, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Claims Module, designed to convert static loss-run PDFs and spreadsheets into structured, real-time claims intelligence for brokers, carriers, captives, and PE-backed portfolios.

For most organizations, loss runs are still trapped in a 1990s workflow:

PDFs arrive in wildly different carrier formats

Teams manually re-key data into Excel

Analysts spend days rebuilding the same pivot tables every renewal

And by the time the story is clear, the window to act has already closed

RTRS built the Claims Module to replace that manual "spreadsheet archaeology" with always-on, AI-driven claims intelligence that lives inside the same platform already used for inspections, observations, incidents, training, and corrective actions.

"The biggest problem with claims data isn't volume-it's friction. We built the Claims Module to remove that friction by using AI to normalize, summarize, and surface insights the moment data is uploaded. What used to take days of spreadsheets and back-and-forth now takes minutes."

- Cory Davis, Founder & CEO, Real Time Risk Solutions

From Static Reports to Living Claims Intelligence

The RTRS Claims Module ingests loss-run data in any PDF or Excel format, standardizes it, and generates analytics that help risk teams analyze claim trends, causes, and costs. Users can slice and filter claims by policy, line of coverage, cause of loss, geography, business unit, or custom categories for real-time reporting and leverage AI for decision-making.

In early deployments, teams are seeing results such as:

70-85% reduction in claims review time

AI Claim summaries generated in seconds instead of 10-30 minutes

$1,950+ in savings per client/year from time recapture and process efficiency

60-75% less time spent explaining data to executives

1-3% reduction in total incurred claims driven by earlier trend detection and intervention

Unlike legacy RMIS systems that require new logins, custom integrations, and long change management cycles, the Claims Module is embedded directly into the existing RTRS platform that many organizations already use for field data capture and risk workflows.

Early Client Feedback: Operational Leverage Without Added Headcount

Early adopters report that the Claims Module not only accelerates analysis but fundamentally changes how risk teams operate at scale.

"The claims platform replaces hours of manual review and analysis, enabling us to absorb growing claim volume without increasing headcount-resulting in meaningful operational savings and faster decision-making. With automated claims ingestion and AI-driven insights, we can manage complex claims data more efficiently, reducing administrative burden and avoiding the need to hire additional personnel as volumes grow."

"The system's ability to do so has dynamically increased our internal customer service, engagement and relationship building with our field centers. This helps to build trust, eliminate silos and continues to foster engagement. We are consistently appreciative of RTRS senior staff who routinely make themselves available to us, ensuring consistent tracking and updates for pending tasks, real-time trouble-shooting and system enhancements."

- Tanya Molina

Associate Vice President of Insurance and Risk Management

Complete Care Management

Distinctive Value: More Than Just Loss-Run OCR

While several solutions in the market focus on extracting data from loss runs, RTRS differentiates itself by:

Tying claims to leading indicators

Claims data isn't analyzed in isolation. It aggregates loss runs from all insurance lines of business as well as observations, audits, incident reports, and training records-helping teams see how on-the-ground behaviors and conditions translate into actual loss.

Embedding into daily workflows

The Claims Module sits inside the same mobile-first platform used by safety, operations, and risk teams-not as a separate system that only gets opened at renewal time.

Operating inside the client's environment

The module is deployed in a secure architecture where claims data stays within the client's environment, with no cross-training of models across customers and no sharing of loss history between tenants.

Supporting brokers, carriers, captives, and PE firms with one stack

Brokers can white-label the platform, carriers can gain a clearer view of portfolio performance, captives can unify multiple programs, and PE firms can compare portfolio companies in a consistent way.

Extending the RTRS Mission

The Claims Module extends the RTRS platform, which helps organizations digitize inspections, observations, incident reports, training, and corrective actions-turning field data into live dashboards, heatmaps, and scorecards.

By bringing claims into the same real-time ecosystem as operational risk data, RTRS enables organizations to move from reactive reporting to continuous risk intelligence.

Availability

The RTRS Claims Module is now available to insurance brokers, carriers, captives, and PE firms as an add-on to the RTRS platform, with flexible deployment options for existing and new clients.

Organizations interested in learning more or seeing a live demonstration can visit rtrs.co or contact RTRS at info@rtrs.co.

About Real Time Risk Solutions (RTRS)

Real Time Risk Solutions (RTRS) is a cloud-based, mobile-first risk management platform that helps companies in construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and other high-risk industries move from reactive paperwork to proactive risk AI intelligence. By digitizing safety and compliance processes and turning field data into real-time dashboards and analytics, RTRS helps organizations reduce claims, improve audit readiness, and protect workers' lives and well-being.

RTRS is trusted by hundreds of organizations across more than 10 industries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Zackary Beckham

Real Time Risk Solutions

Email: media@rtrs.co

SOURCE: Real Time Risk Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/real-time-risk-solutions-launches-ai-powered-claims-module-to-tur-1138023