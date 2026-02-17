Greenville, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Leading mobile app, web, and SaaS development agency Designli has recently released its 2026 field report on "How AI is Reshaping SaaS Product Strategy," offering a data-backed look at how SaaS founders are approaching AI adoption, product roadmaps, and long-term scalability.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/284016_c0b9f41054941894_001full.jpg

The report draws from structured surveys and direct founder conversations across multiple industries to capture how teams are making real-world AI decisions.

Topics covered in the report include:

How SaaS teams actually adapt to AI and what holds them back. How technical vs. non-technical founders evaluate AI differently. Where AI delivers real value internally and for users. How founders validate AI features before investing in them. Why some of the most promising AI ideas remain unbuilt.

The report also shares data that indicates that founders are prioritizing practical applications of AI over experimental feature development, with a strong emphasis on operational efficiency and workflow optimization.

Key data from the report include:

44.4% of founders identified operational automation across billing, QA, and internal workflows as AI's highest immediate business impact.

66.7% prioritized rapid prototyping as their primary method for validating AI-powered features.

55.6% claim to frequently and quickly align with big AI trends when deciding on roadmaps.

"What this report makes clear is that organizations have moved on from the experimentation stage when it comes to AI," said Designli CEO Keith Shields. "Now, AI adoption is all about creating an operational advantage."

"Founders who are getting the most value from adding AI are using it to shorten feedback loops, validate product decisions faster, and remove friction across their teams. And as competition intensifies in SaaS, the ability to apply AI with discipline and purpose will be a defining factor in who scales efficiently and who falls behind."

A complimentary copy of the report is available on the Designli website.

About Designli

Designli helps non-technical SaaS and startup founders build and scale custom software with clarity, confidence, and peace of mind. They provide full-time, founder-aligned product teams that speak both code and human. Whether starting from scratch or recovering from a messy build, Designli guides users through every stage from prototyping and custom development to long-term product strategy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284016

Source: DesignRush