Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) ( OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Rachel Bridge, CEO of Laira Consulting Services, has been engaged to support the advancement of the Company's Lake Superior Lithium ("LSLi") Project on an interim basis until the Company employs a full-time Project Director. Ms. Bridge will be Avalon's representative in coordinating with Nordmin Engineering to advance Avalon's LSLi Feasibility Study that has commenced.

Rachel brings specialized experience driving the execution of technical and industrial projects across the critical minerals and resource development sectors and through Laira Consulting Services, she provides independent consulting support in project execution, coordination, and technical advisory services. This engagement is intended to support the progression of engineering activities at the LSLi Project as it advances from the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment into the Feasibility Study phase, with Ms. Bridge working alongside Nordmin and Metso as work gets underway.

Ms. Bridge has worked with organizations across the mining and industrial value chain, contributing to initiatives related to project planning, operational support, and stakeholder coordination. Her experience spans early-stage and advancing projects such as Avalon's where clear communication, technical understanding, and disciplined execution are critical to progress.

"Engaging Ms. Bridge to work with alongside Nordmin Engineering will accelerate development, mitigate risk, and secure project financing," said Avalon President and CEO Scott Monteith.

"The Lake Superior Lithium Project is entering a critical phase as it advances from the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment into detailed Feasibility Study engineering. As the project progresses, we are thrilled to come aboard and prioritize cost certainty, constructability, and risk reduction to position LSLi for construction readiness and long-term operational success within North America's lithium supply chain," said Rachel Bridge, CEO of Laira Consulting Services.

LSLi PEA Project Highlights:

After-tax Net Present Value of Cdn $4.1 billion at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax Internal Rate of Return of 48% over a 30-year operating mine life, based on annual production of approximately 30,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide.

LSLi is positioned to deliver a state-of-the-art lithium hydroxide conversion facility, supplying battery-grade material to the rapidly growing EV and energy-storage sectors.

Located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the project benefits from existing road, rail, deep-water port, power, and municipal infrastructure, supporting accelerated development timelines and reduced execution risk.

The plant will use Metso's advanced, lower-carbon processing technology to produce 30,000 tpa of lithium hydroxide. A full Feasibility Study is underway with Nordmin Engineering and Primero North America, selected for their extensive experience with the Metso Process.

Completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment in September 2024 demonstrating strong project economics, supporting advancement into the Feasibility Study phase.

Advancing with a strong focus on environmental responsibility, social accountability, and sound governance. Sustainability features include on-site renewable energy integration and responsible by-product utilization, supporting Canada's climate objectives and Ontario's clean-growth priorities.

About Laira Consulting Services

Laira Consulting Services provides Process Support and Study Management for the mining industry, with extensive experience in lithium and REE projects. The firm assists clients with testwork planning, technical support, and study execution, helping projects progress with clear, practical, and defensible technical foundations.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canada's future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, which contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, clean tech, and energy sectors. The Company is also focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontario's lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America. Through a joint venture with SCR Sibelco NV, Avalon is advancing the Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, as well as continuing exploration at its Snowbank lithium and Lilypad lithium-cesium deposits.

