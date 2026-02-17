Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, announces the upcoming opening of four new stores in February and March.

Store #32 - Azcapotzalco

Store #32 is located about 10 km from Mexico City's Historic Center. The 5,823 square feet store is situated in the heart of Azcapotzalco, a densely populated residential area, and is well positioned to serve local communities. Planned opening on Saturday, February 21.

Store #33 - Luna Parc

Store #33 the 4,898 square feet location inside the Luna Parc shopping center, in Cuautitlán Izcalli. This opening reinforces our commitment to making JOi Dollar Plus accessible to householders across Mexico. Planned opening on Saturday, February 28.

Store #34 - Parque Tepeyac

Store #34 is located northeast of Mexico City in a high-density residential and commercial area. The 3,640 square feet store is located within Parque Tepeyac, a destination with more than 100 commercial establishments. Planned opening in March.

Store #35 - Puebla Centro

Store #35 is a 7,987 square feet location in Puebla's historic center, a high-traffic commercial and tourist district. As our second store in the state, it strengthens our local presence. Planned opening in March.

"The openings of stores #32, #33, #34, and #35 mark an important step in our expansion and further increase accessibility for Mexican consumers who want to shop at our stores," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO & Chairman of PesoRama. "We see a robust pipeline of high-density traffic areas where we plan to open additional stores to drive continued growth and success."





About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 31 stores (soon to be 35) offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: http://pesorama.ca.

