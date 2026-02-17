MAX Power Mining Corp: MAX Power Ramps Up Next Phase for Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery and Broader Genesis Trend Strategy

Canada's First-Ever Confirmed Natural Hydrogen System Accelerates Toward Commercial Evaluation as 80+ Structures Emerge Across 475 km Basin-Scale Genesis Trend

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.maxpowermining.com/NaturalHydrogen-NewEra/

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an acceleration of its strategy targeting commercial evaluation and development of its Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, and broader plans to enter into multiple strategic partnerships across various sectors in ways that view the 475-km-long Genesis Trend as a potential nation-building project. As announced January 16, 2026, MAX Power has confirmed Canada's first-ever Natural Hydrogen subsurface system through drilling. At least 80 structures of interest - many with similar features as Lawson - have now been identified at Genesis that will be examined in closer detail over the coming months.

Highlights:

Tetra Tech, a leading global provider of high-end consulting, engineering, program management and technical services, has been contracted to undertake a 47-sq. km 3D seismic acquisition program ("3D Seismic Survey") planned to commence the week of February 23, 2026, at the Lawson Discovery near Central Butte. All permits and approvals have been received;



The 3D Seismic Survey will create a high-resolution subsurface dataset that will allow for accurate imaging of potential hydrogen-containing structural traps at Lawson and thus inform MAX Power's Natural Hydrogen resource modelling and estimation ahead of a confirmatory well to validate commerciality;



A porosity and permeability analysis of Lawson is currently underway at AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, concurrent with an isotopic analytical program at the University of Windsor;



Completion of the core-based analytical program, along with the proprietary 3D Seismic Survey, will allow for integration of all geological and geophysical data into a preliminary resource estimate while also identifying the optimal location for the Lawson confirmatory well;



Beyond the Lawson/Central Butte area, at least 80 significant additional structures of interest considered prospective for Natural Hydrogen accumulations have been identified to date along the Genesis Trend. These structures, such as Radville and Lucky Lake, are being prioritized as part of MAX Power's 2026 multi-well drill program. Acquisition of 2D trade seismic data, incorporated into the AI-assisted MAXX LEMI platform, will allow for efficient drill targeting and will also aid in developing a broad regional assessment of the entire trend;

MAX Power is in discussions with multiple potential end users who have expressed an interest in sourcing Natural Hydrogen from the Genesis Trend and elsewhere in Saskatchewan, if commercial Natural Hydrogen deposits are proven;

The Regina-Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor is located within and immediately adjacent to the Genesis Trend and is known as a hub for heavy industry, agriculture and logistics. It is a prime area for large-scale industrial development including clean energy projects that are also being embraced by companies in the technology sector.



Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, CEO of MAX Power, commented: "We are moving rapidly at Lawson with an aggressive 'months to molecules' strategy targeting commercial validation. The repeatability and scalability potential of Genesis creates the opportunity for the birth of the world's first Natural Hydrogen industry in Saskatchewan, driven not only by geology but technology - a model for the world as this emerging clean energy sector gains momentum. That is the vision and this is why we view Genesis as a potential nation-building project at a pivotal moment in Canada's history."

Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power Chief Geoscientist, stated: "The Lawson Discovery validates our five-element system model for Natural Hydrogen deposits - the right source rocks, migration pathways, reservoirs, traps and seals. The western edge of the Prairie Evaporite, which hosts the world's largest potash mines, extends along the entire eastern border of Genesis, providing the traps and seals necessary for the accumulation of Natural Hydrogen and associated gases. Our research to date suggests the right source rocks, migration pathways and reservoirs are present across broad areas of Genesis, supporting the potential for basin-scale Natural Hydrogen endowment."

Figure 1: Genesis Trend Map





Lawson 3D Seismic Survey

Tetra Tech will manage in-the-field operations for the Lawson 3D Seismic Survey, mobilize and supervise field crews and equipment, and perform on-site quality control during acquisition. Data processing and interpretation will be handled by MAX Power's selected specialists.

"Tetra Tech is committed to safe, environmentally responsible field operations and delivering the acquisition quality our clients require," stated Mr. Orrin Foster, Technical Director - Geophysical Operations, Tetra Tech.

Environmental protection and safety measures will be implemented throughout the program to minimize footprint and community impact.

MAX Power's Chief Geoscientist, Steve Halabura, added: "Lawson is a structural play, meaning that in the subsurface, positive elevations above a regional baseline, which are called 'closures', are crucial for the formation of traps and migrating Natural Hydrogen and associated gases. The principal method for imaging the structural 'lay of the land' is the 3D Seismic Survey. '3D' is exactly what it means - sound waves are used to image individual geological horizons, with the data thus gathered used to create three-dimensional - "3D" - images of structural closures, in much the same way doctors can visualize the internal organs of the body using ultrasound waves."

Why This Matters to Investors

MAX Power has rapidly advanced from test of concept to commercial evaluation at a time when global demand for secure, clean baseload energy is accelerating. The Lawson Discovery confirmed Canada's first working Natural Hydrogen system. The 3D Seismic Survey is an integral part of the analytical, resource modeling and estimation program, and will also optimize the location for a confirmatory well at Lawson. Defining scale, reservoir integrity and commercial deliverability are key near-term milestones.

Beyond Lawson, at least 80 additional structures identified along the 475-km Genesis Trend expand the opportunity from a single discovery to a basin scale platform with high potential for repeatability. The trend runs directly through the Regina-Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor, positioning Natural Hydrogen as a potential domestic supply source for heavy industry, agriculture, logistics, and technology infrastructure. If commercial deliverability is demonstrated, this could anchor a new strategic clean energy source for Canada, support nation- building infrastructure, and materially expand the Company's long term growth profile.

Figure 2: Evening Photo of Lawson Drilling Near Central Butte, SK





About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits, plus an additional 5.7 million acres under application, covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada's first-ever well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen has been drilled by MAX Power at the Lawson target on the Genesis Trend, confirming a working subsurface system. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary Homeland Critical Minerals Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which includes, without limitation, statements about: the interpretation of exploration and drilling results; the potential existence, size, continuity, recoverability, and commercial viability of Natural Hydrogen accumulations; the timing, scope, design, and success of anticipated appraisal, testing, and drilling programs; the advancement of the Lawson Discovery towards potential commercialization; the development, integration, and prospective use of MAXX LEMI; and the Company's broader Natural Hydrogen strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions, and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal, and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programmes as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programmes, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company's business is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

