NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) ("Atleos"), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that UnionPay cardholders can now withdraw cash at thousands of Cashzone ATMs across the UK, timed to coincide with Chinese New Year celebrations.

UnionPay is one of the world's largest card schemes with card issuance in 84 countries and regions. Headquartered in Shanghai, it is also the major domestic card network in China. Through this collaboration, NCR Atleos has enabled UnionPay cardholders to access cash conveniently at up to 13,000 Cashzone ATMs, concentrated in high-traffic and tourist locations across the UK.

The enhancement comes as Chinese visitors continue to be a vital segment for UK retailers and attractions, with annual spending exceeding £720 million, according to VisitBritain. For UnionPay cardholders, easy cash access in the UK simplifies everyday purchases, tipping and cash-preferred experiences-helping travelers budget confidently and navigate the country with greater convenience. For UK tourist destinations, retailers and restaurants, dependable cash access for UnionPay cardholders supports higher footfall, incremental spend and stronger local commerce in the busiest travel corridors.

"Reliable cash access is essential for UnionPay cardholders when traveling to the UK-especially for transactions where cash remains preferred," said James Yang, Executive Vice President of European Region, UnionPay International. "With NCR Atleos enabling withdrawals across the UK's most-visited areas, our cardholders can plan their trips with confidence and convenience."

"We're delighted to welcome UnionPay cardholders to the NCR Atleos Cashzone network across the UK," said Neil Martin, Area Managing Director for the UK at NCR Atleos. "This capability-delivered to coincide with Chinese New Year-means visitors can rely on convenient, secure cash access wherever their travels take them, and it's another example of how our network adapts quickly to expand access to cash."

The rollout underscores the ability of NCR Atleos to rapidly implement global card schemes across its network, delivering operational excellence and innovative solutions for financial institutions, retailers and consumers-while supporting financial inclusion and tourism-driven local commerce.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network. Collaborating with over 2,600 partners globally, UnionPay acceptance now reaches 183 countries and regions. Outside the Chinese Mainland, UnionPay is accepted at nearly 75 million merchants and 1.7 million ATMs.

UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants. For more information, visit www.unionpayintl.com.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is the leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivaled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. NCR Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. NCR Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek's prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces list. NCR Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.

