17.02.2026 13:00 Uhr
Thesis Gold Inc.: Thesis Gold Rebrands to Thesis Gold & Silver

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Thesis Gold Inc. ("Thesis", "Thesis Gold & Silver", or the "Company") (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) (WKN: A3EP87) is pleased to announce that it will change its name to "Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.", effective February 20, 2026 (the "Name Change"), to better reflect the Company's corporate strategy and the significant silver endowment at its 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch gold-silver Project ("Lawyers-Ranch", or the "Project"), located in the Toodoggone District, in Northern British Columbia.

On January 14, 2026, the Company filed a NI 43-101 Pre-feasibility Study (the "PFS") for Lawyers Ranch (refer to the news release dated January 14, 2026 entitled "Thesis Gold Files Pre-Feasibility Technical Report for the Lawyers-Ranch Gold-Silver Project"). The PFS is based on a Mineral Resource of 4.56 million gold-equivalent ("AuEq") ounces in the Measured and Indicated category ("M&I") at an average grade of 1.21 grams per tonne ("g/t"), including 97.89 million ounces of silver at 25.9 g/t. The PFS outlines average annual production of approximately 187,000 AuEq ounces, including 3.5 million ounces of silver over a 15-year mine life.

Dr. Ewan Webster, President & CEO of Thesis, commented, "Rebranding to Thesis Gold & Silver better reflects the true nature of our asset and our long-term vision. Lawyers-Ranch is a gold-silver system with a meaningful silver component that enhances project economics, provides leverage to a strong silver market, and highlights our long-term value proposition for our shareholders. As we continue to advance Lawyers-Ranch through permitting and toward feasibility, this new name more accurately represents the scale, quality, and opportunity we are building."

In connection with the Name Change, the Company has rebranded its website to www.thesisgoldsilver.com. Effective at the opening of markets on February 20, 2026, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the new name "Thesis Gold & Silver Inc." and the CUSIP and ISIN of the Company's common shares will be changed to 883922106 and CA8839221063, respectively. Thesis' common shares shall continue to trade on the TSXV in Canada under the symbol "TAU", on the OTCQX in the United States under the symbol "THSGF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under symbol "A3EP87".

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.,

"Ewan Webster"

Ewan Webster Ph.D., P. Geo.
President, CEO, and Director

About Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.

Thesis Gold & Silver Inc. is Canadian precious metals development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Lawyers-Ranch Gold-Silver Project in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District, one of North America's most prospective emerging precious-metals districts. Lawyers-Ranch hosts a large, high-quality gold equivalent Mineral Resource with meaningful exposure to silver, which represents a significant component of the Project and long-term value proposition.

Thesis Gold & Silver is advancing Lawyers-Ranch through feasibility, permitting, and continued exploration, with the objective of unlocking long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding completion of the proposed Name Change, the strategic rationale to effect the Name Change, the Company's future business plans and statements regarding the development of the Lawyers-Ranch in the PFS. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other risks which could materially affect such forward-looking information include those with respect to delays to the approval of the proposed Name Change by the TSXV, delays to the Canadian Depository for Securities' review of the Company's request for eligibility of the new CUSIP and ISIN, including that approval may not be obtained when anticipated or at all, as well as the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Thesis Gold Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
