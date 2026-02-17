Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) (the "Company" or "DFIN") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.



Fourth-Quarter 2025 Fourth-Quarter 2024 $ Change % Change GAAP Metrics







Net Sales $172.5 million $156.3 million $16.2 million 10.4 % Net Earnings $6.2 million $6.3 million ($0.1 million) (1.6 %) Operating Cash Flow(a) $59.8 million $56.4 million $3.4 million 6.0 % Non-GAAP Metrics (b)(c)







Adjusted EBITDA $45.8 million $31.7 million $14.1 million 44.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.6 % 20.3 % nm 630 bps Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Earnings $18.9 million $12.0 million $6.9 million 57.5 % Free Cash Flow $47.9 million $41.3 million $6.6 million 16.0 %

Full-Year 2025 Full-Year 2024 $ Change % Change GAAP Metrics







Net Sales $767.0 million $781.9 million ($14.9 million) (1.9 %) Net Earnings $32.4 million $92.4 million ($60.0 million) (64.9 %) Operating Cash Flow(a) $164.9 million $171.1 million ($6.2 million) (3.6 %) Non-GAAP Metrics (b)(c)







Adjusted EBITDA $239.8 million $217.3 million $22.5 million 10.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.3 % 27.8 % nm 350 bps Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Earnings $121.3 million $103.9 million $17.4 million 16.7 % Free Cash Flow $107.8 million $105.2 million $2.6 million 2.5 %

__________ (a) Operating Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities. (b) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, adjusted non-GAAP net earnings, gross leverage and net leverage are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items noted in the reconciliation tables below. The tables below provide reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. (c) Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. nm - Not meaningful.

Highlights:

Total fourth-quarter net sales of $172.5 million, an increase of 10.4% from the fourth quarter of 2024; Total fourth-quarter net sales change was comprised of: 11.4% increase in software solutions net sales 12.4% increase in tech-enabled services net sales 4.2% decrease in print and distribution net sales

Full-year software solutions net sales of $358.4 million, an increase of 8.7%, from the full year of 2024; Software solutions net sales accounted for 46.7% of total full-year net sales.

Gross leverage (b) of 0.7x and net leverage (b) of 0.6x as of December 31, 2025.

of 0.7x and net leverage of 0.6x as of December 31, 2025. During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 1,255,108 shares for $60.7 million at an average price of $48.38 per share. For full-year 2025, the Company repurchased 3,562,928 shares for $172.3 million at an average price of $48.36 per share. As of December 31, 2025, the remaining share repurchase authorization was $53.8 million.

"We are pleased with the strong performance in the quarter, including software solutions and tech-enabled services net sales growth of 11.4% and 12.4%, respectively, an increase in Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. Software solutions net sales growth was led by Venue and ActiveDisclosure, each growing approximately 20% year-over-year. In addition, capital markets transactional revenue increased approximately $11 million, or 29%, compared to last year's fourth quarter, a result of improving market activity," said Daniel N. Leib, DFIN's president and chief executive officer.

Leib continued, "Throughout 2025, the focused execution of our strategy enabled us to achieve strong financial and operational results, in light of challenging capital markets transactional conditions. For the full-year 2025, we delivered $239.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA and record Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.3%, an increase of approximately 350 basis points from full-year 2024, despite a soft capital markets transactional market. Further, we continued to make solid progress in expanding the adoption of our recurring and reoccurring software offerings to drive more predictable performance. We recorded $358.4 million in software solutions net sales in 2025, which represents approximately 47% of our total full-year net sales, up from approximately 42% of total net sales in 2024. Our efforts in 2025 to scale our portfolio of software solutions create a strong foundation to achieve our long-term goals."

"Heading into 2026, we are encouraged by both the strength of our operating performance and the momentum in capital markets transactional activity. Our portfolio of market-leading regulatory and compliance offerings and deep domain and service expertise position us well to serve our clients in a complex regulatory environment. The combination of our market position, cost structure, and financial flexibility create a solid foundation as we progress on our transformation journey," Leib concluded.

Net Sales

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $172.5 million, an increase of $16.2 million, or 10.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Net sales increased primarily due to higher capital markets transactional volume and growth in software solutions net sales, primarily driven by Venue and ActiveDisclosure, partially offset by lower capital markets and investment companies compliance revenue, part of which is related to lower print and distribution volumes.

Net Earnings

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net earnings were $6.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, as compared to $6.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2025 included after-tax charges of $12.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, primarily related to share-based compensation expense and restructuring, impairment and other charges, net. Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024 included after-tax charges of $5.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, primarily related to share-based compensation expense and restructuring, impairment and other charges, net.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Earnings

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Adjusted EBITDA was $45.8 million, an increase of $14.1 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.6%, an increase of approximately 630 basis points as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to higher net sales, a favorable sales mix driven by the growth in higher margin software solutions and tech-enabled services net sales, and cost control initiatives, partially offset by higher incentive compensation expense and higher selling expense as a result of the increase in sales volume.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, adjusted non-GAAP net earnings were $18.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, as compared to $12.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Reconciliations of reported net sales to organic net sales and consolidated net earnings (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted non-GAAP net earnings are presented in the tables.

Guidance

The Company provides the following guidance for the first quarter of 2026:



First-Quarter Guidance Total net sales $200 million to $210 million Adjusted EBITDA margin 33% to 35% Capital markets transactional net sales $45 million to $50 million

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the "Use of Forward-Looking Statements" section below for information on the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance presented above is provided on a non-GAAP basis only, without providing a reconciliation to guidance provided on a GAAP basis because the preparation of such a reconciliation could not be accomplished without "unreasonable efforts." The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such a reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operations.

Company Results and Conference Call

DFIN is the leading global provider of compliance and regulatory software and services, fueling end-to-end investment company regulatory compliance needs, complex capital markets transactions, and essential financial reporting at every stage of the corporate lifecycle. Our mission is simple: to empower clients with the software and support they need to stay ahead of public company filings, investment company filings, private reporting, and beneficial owner reporting, while enhancing workflow efficiency. We bring deep expertise to every engagement, driving transparency and collaboration built on confidence and reliability. Learn more at DFINsolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)





December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 24.5



$ 57.3

Receivables, less allowances for expected losses of $20.9 in 2025 (2024 - $25.0)



143.0





138.0

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



43.9





37.2

Total current assets



211.4





232.5

Property, plant and equipment, net



8.8





8.9

Operating lease right-of-use assets



7.6





12.3

Software, net



92.9





96.5

Goodwill



405.8





405.4

Deferred income taxes, net



43.7





56.4

Other noncurrent assets



30.2





29.6

Total assets

$ 800.4



$ 841.6















Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 23.7



$ 28.7

Current portion of long-term debt



5.8





-

Operating lease liabilities



3.9





10.3

Accrued liabilities



166.6





185.1

Total current liabilities



200.0





224.1

Long-term debt



165.5





124.7

Deferred compensation liabilities



12.5





12.2

Pension and other postretirement benefits plans liabilities



23.8





23.3

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



3.3





6.4

Other noncurrent liabilities



16.1





14.8

Total liabilities



421.2





405.5















Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value











Authorized: 1.0 shares; Issued: None



-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value











Authorized: 65.0 shares;











Issued and outstanding: 39.6 shares and 25.6 shares in 2025 (2024 - 38.9 shares and 28.7 shares)



0.4





0.4

Treasury stock, at cost: 14.0 shares in 2025 (2024 - 10.2 shares)



(530.3)





(344.1)

Additional paid-in capital



367.8





333.2

Retained earnings



560.9





528.5

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(19.6)





(81.9)

Total equity



379.2





436.1

Total liabilities and equity

$ 800.4



$ 841.6



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net sales























Software solutions

$ 90.9



$ 81.6



$ 358.4



$ 329.7

Tech-enabled services



68.0





60.5





298.3





320.8

Print and distribution



13.6





14.2





110.3





131.4

Total net sales



172.5





156.3





767.0





781.9

Cost of sales (a)























Software solutions



29.0





27.1





111.4





107.4

Tech-enabled services



26.0





26.9





112.8





120.6

Print and distribution



7.9





8.6





56.2





69.9

Total cost of sales



62.9





62.6





280.4





297.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses (a)



74.8





68.0





277.9





290.9

Depreciation and amortization



14.9





14.8





59.3





60.2

Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



5.6





2.1





10.4





6.6

Other operating income, net



-





(0.5)





(2.1)





(10.3)

Income from operations



14.3





9.3





141.1





136.6

Interest expense, net



3.1





2.5





12.9





12.9

Pension plan settlement charge



-





-





82.8





-

Investment and other loss (income), net



1.1





(0.3)





2.3





(1.4)

Earnings before income taxes



10.1





7.1





43.1





125.1

Income tax expense



3.9





0.8





10.7





32.7

Net earnings

$ 6.2



$ 6.3



$ 32.4



$ 92.4



























Net earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.24



$ 0.22



$ 1.18



$ 3.16

Diluted

$ 0.23



$ 0.21



$ 1.15



$ 3.06

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic



26.3





28.9





27.5





29.2

Diluted



27.0





29.9





28.2





30.2



__________ (a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization.





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Components of depreciation and amortization:

2025



2024



2025



2024

Cost of sales

$ 14.6



$ 14.4



$ 57.6



$ 58.2

Selling, general and administrative expenses



0.3





0.4





1.7





2.0

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 14.9



$ 14.8



$ 59.3



$ 60.2



























Additional information:























Gross profit (b)

$ 95.0



$ 79.3



$ 429.0



$ 425.8

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization



14.6





14.4





57.6





58.2

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 109.6



$ 93.7



$ 486.6



$ 484.0

Gross margin (b)



55.1 %



50.7 %



55.9 %



54.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin



63.5 %



59.9 %



63.4 %



61.9 %

























SG&A as a % of total net sales (a)



43.4 %



43.5 %



36.2 %



37.2 % Operating margin



8.3 %



6.0 %



18.4 %



17.5 % Effective tax rate



38.6 %



11.3 %



24.8 %



26.1 %

__________ (b) Inclusive of depreciation and amortization.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings

(loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 95.0



$ 74.8



$ 14.3





8.3 %

$ 6.2



$ 0.23

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

14.6































Non-GAAP measures

109.6































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

63.5 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





5.6





3.2 %



4.2





0.16

Share-based compensation expense

-





(11.1)





11.1





6.4 %



8.6





0.32

Non-income tax, net

-





0.1





(0.1)





(0.1) %



(0.1)





-

Total Non-GAAP adjustments (b)

-





(11.0)





16.6





9.6 %



12.7





0.47

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 109.6



$ 63.8



$ 30.9





17.9 %

$ 18.9



$ 0.70

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

63.5 %



37.0 %





























































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings

(loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 429.0



$ 277.9



$ 141.1





18.4 %

$ 32.4



$ 1.15

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

57.6































Non-GAAP measures

486.6































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

63.4 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





10.4





1.4 %



7.8





0.28

Share-based compensation expense

-





(31.4)





31.4





4.1 %



22.6





0.80

Pension plan settlement charge

-





-





-





-





60.3





2.14

Accelerated rent benefit

-





-





(1.6)





(0.2) %



(1.2)





(0.04)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

-





-





(0.5)





(0.1) %



(0.4)





(0.01)

Non-income tax, net

-





0.3





(0.3)





0.0 %



(0.2)





(0.01)

Gain on investments in equity securities (c)

-





-





-





-





(0.1)





-

Loss on debt extinguishment (d)

-





-





-





-





0.1





-

Total non-GAAP adjustments (b)

-





(31.1)





39.4





5.1 %



88.9





3.15

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 486.6



$ 246.8



$ 180.5





23.5 %

$ 121.3



$ 4.30

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

63.4 %



32.2 %

























__________ (a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (b) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (c) Gain on investments in equity securities is recorded within investment and other loss (income), net on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (d) Loss on debt extinguishment is included in interest expense, net on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings

(loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 79.3



$ 68.0



$ 9.3





6.0 %

$ 6.3



$ 0.21

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

14.4































Non-GAAP measures

93.7































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

59.9 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





2.1





1.3 %



1.7





0.06

Share-based compensation expense

-





(6.0)





6.0





3.8 %



4.4





0.15

Gain on sale of a business

-





-





(0.4)





(0.3) %



(0.3)





(0.01)

Non-income tax, net

-





0.1





(0.1)





(0.1) %



(0.1)





-

Total Non-GAAP adjustments (b)

-





(5.9)





7.6





4.9 %



5.7





0.19

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 93.7



$ 62.1



$ 16.9





10.8 %

$ 12.0



$ 0.40

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

59.9 %



39.7 %





























































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings

(loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 425.8



$ 290.9



$ 136.6





17.5 %

$ 92.4



$ 3.06

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

58.2































Non-GAAP measures

484.0































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

61.9 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





6.6





0.8 %



5.0





0.17

Share-based compensation expense

-





(25.2)





25.2





3.2 %



14.8





0.49

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

-





-





(9.8)





(1.3) %



(7.0)





(0.23)

Non-income tax, net

-





1.1





(1.1)





(0.1) %



(0.7)





(0.02)

Gain on sale of a business

-





-





(0.4)





(0.1) %



(0.3)





(0.01)

Gain on investments in equity securities (c)

-





-





-





-





(0.3)





(0.01)

Total non-GAAP adjustments (b)

-





(24.1)





20.5





2.6 %



11.5





0.38

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 484.0



$ 266.8



$ 157.1





20.1 %

$ 103.9



$ 3.44

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

61.9 %



34.1 %

























__________ (a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (b) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (c) Gain on investments in equity securities is recorded within investment and other loss (income), net on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Supplementary Information (UNAUDITED) (in millions)



Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Corporate



Consolidated (a)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025



































Net sales

$ 60.0



$ 61.6



$ 30.9



$ 20.0



$ -



$ 172.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 18.1



$ 20.7



$ 11.7



$ 5.3



$ (10.0)



$ 45.8

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



30.2 %



33.6 %



37.9 %



26.5 %

nm





26.6 %





































Depreciation and amortization

$ 7.6



$ 1.5



$ 4.8



$ 1.0



$ -



$ 14.9

Capital expenditures

$ 5.7



$ 1.8



$ 3.8



$ 0.5



$ 0.1



$ 11.9







































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



































Net sales

$ 50.0



$ 53.3



$ 31.6



$ 21.4



$ -



$ 156.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13.3



$ 13.6



$ 11.7



$ 4.8



$ (11.7)



$ 31.7

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



26.6 %



25.5 %



37.0 %



22.4 %

nm





20.3 %





































Depreciation and amortization

$ 7.3



$ 1.4



$ 5.1



$ 1.0



$ -



$ 14.8

Capital expenditures

$ 8.2



$ 1.8



$ 4.1



$ 0.4



$ 0.6



$ 15.1











































Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Corporate



Consolidated (a)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025



































Net sales

$ 230.0



$ 296.2



$ 128.4



$ 112.4



$ -



$ 767.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 75.0



$ 113.8



$ 50.3



$ 39.6



$ (38.9)



$ 239.8

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



32.6 %



38.4 %



39.2 %



35.2 %

nm





31.3 %





































Depreciation and amortization

$ 30.1



$ 6.2



$ 19.1



$ 3.9



$ -



$ 59.3

Capital expenditures

$ 28.6



$ 8.4



$ 16.4



$ 2.1



$ 1.6



$ 57.1







































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024



































Net sales

$ 213.6



$ 321.7



$ 116.1



$ 130.5



$ -



$ 781.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 63.5



$ 110.9



$ 39.7



$ 41.5



$ (38.3)



$ 217.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



29.7 %



34.5 %



34.2 %



31.8 %

nm





27.8 %





































Depreciation and amortization

$ 27.6



$ 9.8



$ 18.2



$ 4.5



$ 0.1



$ 60.2

Capital expenditures

$ 32.5



$ 7.7



$ 21.1



$ 2.7



$ 1.9



$ 65.9



__________ (a) Reconciliation of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings is presented below. nm - Not meaningful.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2025



2024

Operating Activities











Net earnings

$ 32.4



$ 92.4

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



59.3





60.2

Provision for expected losses on accounts receivable



11.1





17.6

Impairment charges



3.9





0.6

Share-based compensation expense



31.4





25.2

Deferred income taxes



(10.0)





(9.4)

Pension plan settlement charge



82.8





-

Gain on sales of long-lived assets



(0.5)





(9.8)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



6.8





9.3

Other



0.8





0.7

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Receivables, net



(15.2)





(4.4)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1.9)





(6.3)

Accounts payable



(4.4)





(5.7)

Income taxes payable and receivable



(3.3)





(0.5)

Accrued liabilities and other



(5.7)





16.9

Operating lease liabilities



(9.5)





(13.8)

Pension and other postretirement benefits plans contributions



(13.1)





(1.9)

Net cash provided by operating activities



164.9





171.1

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(57.1)





(65.9)

Proceeds from sales of investments in equity securities



0.1





0.2

Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets



-





12.4

Net cash used in investing activities



(57.0)





(53.3)

Financing Activities











Revolving facility borrowings



309.5





159.5

Payments on revolving facility borrowings



(248.5)





(159.5)

Payments on long-term debt



(129.3)





-

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



115.0





-

Debt issuance costs



(2.2)





-

Treasury share repurchases



(185.0)





(81.6)

Cash received for common stock issuances



1.9





2.4

Finance lease payments



(3.2)





(2.9)

Net cash used in financing activities



(141.8)





(82.1)

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



1.1





(1.5)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(32.8)





34.2

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



57.3





23.1

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$ 24.5



$ 57.3

Supplemental cash flow information:











Income taxes paid (net of refunds)

$ 24.6



$ 40.8

Interest paid

$ 11.6



$ 13.3

Non-cash investing activities:











Capitalized software included in accounts payable

$ 5.4



$ 0.6



Additional Information:

For the Three Months Ended

December 31,



For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 59.8



$ 56.4



$ 164.9



$ 171.1

Less: capital expenditures



11.9





15.1





57.1





65.9

Free Cash Flow

$ 47.9



$ 41.3



$ 107.8



$ 105.2



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales - By Segment (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:





























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

$ 60.0



$ 61.6



$ 30.9



$ 20.0



$ 172.5

































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

$ 50.0



$ 53.3



$ 31.6



$ 21.4



$ 156.3

































Net sales change



20.0 %



15.6 %



(2.2) %



(6.5) %



10.4 %































Supplementary non-GAAP information:





























































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



0.4 %



0.4 %



0.6 %



-





0.4 %































Net organic sales change



19.6 %



15.2 %



(2.8) %



(6.5) %



10.0 %





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:





























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

$ 230.0



$ 296.2



$ 128.4



$ 112.4



$ 767.0

































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

$ 213.6



$ 321.7



$ 116.1



$ 130.5



$ 781.9

































Net sales change



7.7 %



(7.9) %



10.6 %



(13.9) %



(1.9) %































Supplementary non-GAAP information:





























































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



0.2 %



-





0.4 %



(0.1) %



0.1 %































Net organic sales change



7.5 %



(7.9) %



10.2 %



(13.8) %



(2.0) %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales - By Services and Products (UNAUDITED) (in millions)



Software Solutions



Tech-enabled

Services



Print and

Distribution



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

$ 90.9



$ 68.0



$ 13.6



$ 172.5



























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

$ 81.6



$ 60.5



$ 14.2



$ 156.3



























Net sales change



11.4 %



12.4 %



(4.2) %



10.4 %

























Supplementary non-GAAP information:

















































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



0.5 %



0.2 %



0.7 %



0.4 %

























Net organic sales change



10.9 %



12.2 %



(4.9) %



10.0 %





Software Solutions



Tech-enabled

Services



Print and

Distribution



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

$ 358.4



$ 298.3



$ 110.3



$ 767.0



























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

$ 329.7



$ 320.8



$ 131.4



$ 781.9



























Net sales change



8.7 %



(7.0) %



(16.1) %



(1.9) %

























Supplementary non-GAAP information:

















































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



0.3 %



-





-





0.1 %

























Net organic sales change



8.4 %



(7.0) %



(16.1) %



(2.0) %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





For the Twelve

Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2025



December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025

Net earnings (loss)

$ 32.4



$ 6.2



$ (40.9)



$ 36.1



$ 31.0

Adjustments





























Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



10.4





5.6





0.9





1.0





2.9

Share-based compensation expense



31.4





11.1





6.8





7.5





6.0

Pension plan settlement charge



82.8





-





82.8





-





-

Accelerated rent benefit



(1.6)





-





(1.6)





-





-

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(0.5)





-





-





-





(0.5)

Non-income tax, net



(0.3)





(0.1)





-





(0.1)





(0.1)

Gain on investments in equity securities



(0.1)





-





-





(0.1)





-

Depreciation and amortization



59.3





14.9





15.2





15.1





14.1

Interest expense, net



12.9





3.1





2.9





3.8





3.1

Investment and other loss, net



2.4





1.1





0.4





0.4





0.5

Income tax expense (benefit)



10.7





3.9





(17.0)





12.6





11.2

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



207.4





39.6





90.4





40.2





37.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 239.8



$ 45.8



$ 49.5



$ 76.3



$ 68.2

































Software solutions

$ 358.4



$ 90.9



$ 90.7



$ 92.2



$ 84.6

Tech-enabled services



298.3





68.0





68.6





85.2





76.5

Print and distribution



110.3





13.6





16.0





40.7





40.0

Total net sales

$ 767.0



$ 172.5



$ 175.3



$ 218.1



$ 201.1

































Adjusted EBITDA margin %



31.3 %



26.6 %



28.2 %



35.0 %



33.9 %





For the Twelve

Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024

Net earnings

$ 92.4



$ 6.3



$ 8.7



$ 44.1



$ 33.3

Adjustments





























Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



6.6





2.1





1.4





1.3





1.8

Share-based compensation expense



25.2





6.0





6.7





7.4





5.1

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(9.8)





-





-





-





(9.8)

Non-income tax, net



(1.1)





(0.1)





(0.3)





(0.3)





(0.4)

Gain on investments in equity securities



(0.4)





-





-





(0.3)





(0.1)

Gain on sale of a business



(0.4)





(0.4)





-





-





-

Depreciation and amortization



60.2





14.8





17.2





14.3





13.9

Interest expense, net



12.9





2.5





3.1





3.7





3.6

Investment and other income, net



(1.0)





(0.3)





(0.3)





(0.1)





(0.3)

Income tax expense



32.7





0.8





6.7





17.1





8.1

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



124.9





25.4





34.5





43.1





21.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 217.3



$ 31.7



$ 43.2



$ 87.2



$ 55.2

































Software solutions

$ 329.7



$ 81.6



$ 82.2



$ 85.6



$ 80.3

Tech-enabled services



320.8





60.5





75.2





102.2





82.9

Print and distribution



131.4





14.2





22.1





54.9





40.2

Total net sales

$ 781.9



$ 156.3



$ 179.5



$ 242.7



$ 203.4

































Adjusted EBITDA margin %



27.8 %



20.3 %



24.1 %



35.9 %



27.1 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Debt and Liquidity Summary (UNAUDITED) (in millions)

Total Liquidity

December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024

Availability











Stated amount of the Revolving Facility (a)

$ 300.0



$ 300.0

Less: availability reduction from covenants



-





-

Amount available under the Revolving Facility

$ 300.0



$ 300.0















Usage











Borrowings under the Revolving Facility

$ 61.0



$ -

Impact on availability related to outstanding

letters of credit



1.4





1.0

Amount used under the Revolving Facility

$ 62.4



$ 1.0















Availability under the Revolving Facility

$ 237.6



$ 299.0















Cash and cash equivalents



24.5





57.3















Net Available Liquidity

$ 262.1



$ 356.3















Term Loan A Facility

$ 110.7



$ 125.0

Borrowings under the Revolving Facility



61.0





-

Unamortized debt issuance costs



(0.4)





(0.3)

Total debt

$ 171.3



$ 124.7

Less: current portion of long-term debt



5.8





-

Long-term debt

$ 165.5



$ 124.7















Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

$ 239.8



$ 217.3















Non-GAAP Gross Leverage (defined as total debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



0.7 x



0.6 x













Non-GAAP Net Debt (defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents)

$ 146.8



$ 67.4















Non-GAAP Net Leverage (defined as non-GAAP Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



0.6 x



0.3 x

__________ (a) The Company has a $300.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility"). The Revolving Facility is subject to a number of covenants, including a minimum Interest Coverage Ratio and a maximum Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio, both as defined and calculated in the credit agreement. As of December 31, 2025, there were $61.0 million of borrowings outstanding under the Revolving Facility as well as $1.4 million in outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees, all of which reduced the availability under the Revolving Facility. Based on the Company's results of operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and existing debt, the Company would have had the ability to utilize the remaining $237.6 million of the $300.0 million Revolving Facility and not have been in violation of the terms of the Revolving Facility agreement.

