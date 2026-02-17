Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.02.2026
17.02.2026 13:48 Uhr
Bybit Launches $1 Million Boost Battle Trading Championship as Crypto Markets Show Renewed Activity

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of Boost Battle x Trade Master Champs 2026 Series 1, offering traders the opportunity to win a share of 1,000,000 USDT in prizes from now until March 15, 2026.

The month-long Boost Battle x TradeMasters Grand Prix (TMGP) competition, exclusive on Bybit, takes place as market sentiment and trading volumes are in flux, as traders turn to platforms that combine robust infrastructure with competitive incentives. The last edition of the TMGP competition on Bybit generated over $100 billion in trading volume in eight weeks, attesting to enthusiasm of Bybit's prolific traders.

Eligible Bybit users, upon successful registration on the Bybit app, may unlock three paths to victory:

  • Weekly Leaderboards: Four rounds with prize pools up to 70,000 USDT each
  • Final Leaderboard: A cumulative prize pool of 730,000 USDT, with the top performer eligible for 80,000 USDT
  • Tasks & Lucky Draw: Daily engagement opportunities with prizes up to 200 XPL per draw

Participants earn points based on trading volume of non-zero-fee pairs on Bybit across both spot and futures on Bybit. In each weekly round, they also get an extra boost by trading the "boosted tokens" announced on the event page each week.

In times of uncertainty, Bybit offers deep liquidity across major trading pairs, support for both diverse trading strategies, and a unified account system that streamlines cross-margin trading.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of participation rules, eligibility requirements ,and restrictions, users may visit: Boost Battle x TMGP 2026 Series 1: Trade daily & grab your share of the 1,000,000 USDT prize pool!

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905116/Bybit.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-1-million-boost-battle-trading-championship-as-crypto-markets-show-renewed-activity-302689488.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
