Delta Gold Technologies plc

Strategic Direct Subscription of £1,922,500

17 February 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta" or the "Company") (Aquis: DGQ / OTC: DGQTF), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") sector, is pleased to announce it has raised £1,922,500 t hrough direct subscriptions with the Company.

Subscription Highlights:

· Delta has agreed to a strategic raise of £1,922,500 through the issue of 5,492,853 n ew ordinary shares of 0.2p each ("Subscription Shares") representing 8.5 1% of the enlarged issued share capital of the company at an issue price of 35p per share.

· The Subscribers will receive one warrant with every two Subscription Shares subscribed for (totalling 2,746,425 n ew warrants). The warrants have an exercise price of 50p per ordinary share with an acceleration clause in the event that the VWAP of the Ordinary Shares during any period of ten (10) consecutive trading days exceeds 70p. New warrants expire two-years after the date of the Subscription Shares' admission to trading on AQUIS.

· T he £1,922,500 rai sed will be applied to accelerating University Research Agreements and collaborations, and for general working capital purposes.

· The company welcomes Purebond Ltd to its shareholder register. Purebond Ltd sits alongside current sophisticated and professional investors, furthering the robust financial foundation necessary to accelerate the Company's QC growth initiatives.

· The Company will complete an EIS submission to HMRC conditional on qualifying conditions being satisfied by the Subscribers.

R. Michael Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"We are delighted by the strong support from new and existingshareholders, underscoring the belief in our vision to build a centre of excellence in quantum computing research. Our established collaboration with the University of Toronto is now being expanded through the completion of an agreement with Penn State University. These academic partnerships, together with this financing, mark an important step in translating our strategy into action."

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 5,492,853 S ubscription Shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis which is expected to occur on or around 20 February 2026 ("Admission"). The Subscription Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AQUIS.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 64,501,507 ordinary shares of 0.2p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Forward Looking Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centred around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with top global nanotechnology and QC teams globally, with the intention to further develop the IP, file patents and subsequently license the technology.

