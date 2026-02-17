Anzeige
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
ToolsGroup Partners with Levapan to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Supply Chain Planning for Consumer Goods, Bakery Raw Materials, and Bio-Ingredients

The Project Empowers Leading Latin American Food Manufacturer to Anticipate Demand, Optimize Inventory, and Drive Sustainable Growth

BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA AND BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / ToolsGroup, a global leader in supply chain planning and optimization software, today announced its partnership with Levapan, a prominent multilatina company and a leader in the Latin American food industry. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Levapan's digital transformation, modernizing and automating its supply chain planning across Colombia, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic. The initiative aims to shift Levapan from spreadsheet-based processes to proactive, data-driven decision-making, ensuring optimized inventory, enhanced service levels, and full visibility across its operations.

As part of the partnership, Levapan implemented the full ToolsGroup SO99+ suite, including Demand Planning, Demand Collaboration Hub (DCH), Inventory Optimization (MEIO), and Replenishment. The platform provides planners with actionable, real-time insights to improve forecast accuracy, right-size inventory, and make faster, data-driven decisions-critical for supporting Levapan's vision to double sales in the next five years and ensure structured, sustainable growth.

Levapan's primary objectives include improving forecast accuracy, increasing service levels, reducing inventories, and minimizing planners' manual workload. With SO99+, Levapan will move from reacting to supply chain challenges to proactively anticipating them, using probabilistic forecasting and service-driven inventory optimization to continuously balance demand and supply. This enables teams to make faster, more confident decisions based on reliable, real-time insights while reducing manual effort and improving cross-functional alignment.

"SO99+ is not just a tool; it's a new way of working, a new way to connect teams and support decisions with real, reliable, and real-time data," said Carlos Daniel Ortiz Aponte, Levapan's Planning Manager.

"We're excited to support Levapan on this transformative journey," said Sean Elliott, ToolsGroup's CEO. "With an always-running decision layer that continuously senses and adapts in real time, we've helped Levapan keep demand, supply, and service in balance as conditions change-ensuring they stay on course and deliver on their promises."

About Levapan

Levapan, founded in 1953 and headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia, is a recognized leader in the Latin American food industry. The company specializes in the production and distribution of yeast, yeast extracts, flavor enhancers, and essential raw materials for the food, bakery, and pastry sectors. Its flagship brands-San Jorge, Gel'hada, and Levapan-are synonymous with quality and tradition. With a strong presence in Colombia, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic, Levapan offers a broad portfolio of consumer goods and specialized solutions for the culinary, agribusiness, and plant- and animal-based protein industries. Learn more at https://www.levapan.com.

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup is a global leader in service-driven supply chain planning software, helping companies deliver on their promises-profitably and reliably-even in times of disruption. Unlike traditional tools that break under volatility, ToolsGroup uses probabilistic modelling, advanced optimization, and AI-driven automation to master complexity at scale. Our solutions uniquely optimize both demand and supply, enabling customers to achieve higher service levels with lower inventory investment. Today, more than 400 companies across 45 countries trust ToolsGroup to turn supply chain complexity into a competitive advantage. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for ToolsGroup
toolsgroup@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: ToolsGroup



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/toolsgroup-partners-with-levapan-to-accelerate-digital-transforma-1134459

