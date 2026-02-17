BGSF, Inc. Expands PropTech Services by Joining Yardi Independent Consultant Network

Combining Leading Technology and Industry Expertise to Advance Property Management Operations

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF), a growing provider of workforce solutions for the specialized property management industry, today announced it has joined the Yardi Independent Consultant Network (ICN). This milestone underscores BGSF's commitment to accelerating PropTech adoption by enabling property owners and managers to implement, optimize, and scale Yardi software solutions with the right expertise behind the platform.

As a member of Yardi's ICN, BGSF expands its ability to support Yardi customers with experienced consultants who specialize in implementation support, system optimization, reporting, integrations, and ongoing operational assistance. The partnership enables property owners, operators, and investment managers to move faster, reduce risk, and maximize the value of their Yardi investment.

"BGSF has always been a people-first organization focused on enabling performance," said Kelly Brown, Co-CEO of BGSF. "Through our participation in Yardi's Independent Consultant Network, we are helping customers accelerate their PropTech initiatives by pairing powerful technology with experienced professionals who understand both the platform and the realities of day-to-day operations. This approach drives faster adoption, deeper optimization, and measurable results-enabling customers to realize value from Yardi's solutions more quickly and efficiently," concluded Brown.

BGSF's inclusion in the ICN formalizes its role as a trusted, independent resource for Yardi clients seeking scalable support across the software lifecycle, from pre-implementation readiness and data migration to post-go-live optimization and backfill support. BGSF consultants work alongside internal teams to ensure continuity of daily operations while new systems are implemented or enhanced.

With deep experience in property management and property software solutions, BGSF helps organizations overcome common challenges, such as limited internal bandwidth, skills gaps, and change management hurdles, while maintaining business momentum. For more information about BGSF's Yardi consulting and workforce solutions, visit www.bgsfknowsproptech.com

About BGSF

BGSF provides best-in-class property management resources and solutions to growing apartment and luxury communities, as well as commercial properties, and was awarded Supplier Company of the Year by the National Apartment Association in recent years. Through its exclusive and semi-exclusive agreements with some of the largest property management companies in North America, BGSF offers differentiated advantages to clients, including trained talent and unique technological platforms that maximize efficiencies in the growing residential and commercial leased property industries. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading software solutions for real estate property and investment management. Yardi products are used by organizations of all sizes worldwide to increase efficiency, improve transparency, and support growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

